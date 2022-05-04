WATAUGA — The Mission and Outreach Commission of the Episcopal Church of the Holy Cross, Valle Crucis, is accepting grant applications from nonprofit, charitable organizations in Watauga and Avery counties.
Grants are awarded from proceeds from the Valle Country Fair, which will be held on Oct. 15. The application process is open until 5 p.m. local time Tuesday, May 31.
All completed applications must be received by that time. Applications must be submitted as a PDF file and sent to vcfgrants@gmail.com. The MOC will evaluate and determine this year’s recipients during the summer and all applicants will receive a letter via email of their grant status no later than mid-August.
More detailed instructions for grant applications can be found at vallecountryfair.org and click on “Apply for a Grant.”
