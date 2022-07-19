BLOWING ROCK — Wine may get better with age, but not water lines. Blowing Rock Public Works employees identified a major blowout in the town's water supply system on July 18, but not at a location where it would be immediately noticeable.
The leak was fixed at approximately 8 p.m., Town Manager Shane Fox reported to The Blowing Rocket by telephone.
"There were some small delays because of three lightning storms passing through, but the process went extremely well," said Fox.
He added that while the initial plan was to use Iron Mountain Construction's help to repair the section of line where the blowout occurred in the creek bed, but the rising stream waters from heavy rains accompanying the thunder storm prompted a different solution.
"That section is part of a loop and there was a valve on the north side of the river. So instead of repairing that old section that is scheduled for replacement when we do the Main Street project next year, we instead installed a valve to stop the flow on the south side of the creek, closer to McCoy Minerals," said Fox. "This meant our guys could do the work and we could call off Iron Mountain."
Nobody knows actually how old the water lines are in that section, perhaps as much as 80 years, dating back to the 1960s.
"These Main Street water lines are more than 40 years old," said Fox earlier, at the site of the leak. "This particular section, we think, dates back to the 1960s, so it is closer to 70-80 years old. If people were questioning why we have been concerned about these water lines before, they probably aren't now."
The blowout occurred right in the middle of the creek bed across from the entrance to Chetola. Apparently, it occurred in the wee hours of Monday morning, before 3 a.m., according to town estimates and a confirming conversation The Blowing Rocket had with Mayor Charlie Sellers.
The source of the leak was identified shortly before 11:30 a.m. Standing on the bridge above the creek, Fox pointed out the large crater the blowout created, from above at street level, visually estimated at 10 feet in diameter and measured by Public Works staffers to have carved out three feet deeper than the surrounding creek bed.
"When you consider that the creek has been running through here for several hours now, naturally working to fill in this crater, to see still this much definition to it suggests that it was a pretty big blowout. Because it was in the middle of the night and well below the street, nobody heard or saw it happen," said Sellers, also at the site. "And by the time anyone at Chetola might have noticed a larger than normal flow of water coming down the creek, the water storage tank up on Green Hill Circle was probably close to empty already."
"We easily lost more than three million gallons of water," said Fox. "This water line, which runs parallel to North Main Street as it crosses the creek bed, is part of the nearly $5 million water line replacement project scheduled to be put out to bid later this year, with construction to start in 2023."
Fox confirmed that, for the moment, the Boone-Blowing Rock water interconnect is active, but only temporarily while the 22 miles of water lines are charged and the Green Hill Circle storage tank begins to fill. He said the water plant must be brought up to speed gradually, probably 25,000 to 45,000 gallons per hour of Blowing Rock sourced supply.
"I want to personally thank former Public Works Director Johnny Lentz and current Director Matt Blackburn for their knowledge and leadership, as well as all the town employees who jumped in to help respond to this crisis so quickly today. Not only public works people were out looking for the leak from very early this morning, but also police and fire department personnel, too. Members of town council were out beginning at 5 a.m., and even earlier in some cases, helping look for the leak. Parks and Recreation staff mobilized quickly to set up the emergency water distribution point at the American Legion building. The response was a true team effort."
Fox added that the Blowing Rock residents and commercial interests were remarkable in their understanding and patience.
"To my knowledge, nobody got unusually agitated by this inconvenience. One of the great things about working in a community like Blowing Rock is that people know we have top professionals in all areas of our government service and that we will work diligently to fix any problems that arise as fast as we can."
Chetola's Greg Tarbutton echoed that sentiment when he said, "The speed at which the town mobilized to respond to this problem was amazing. When you consider how complex this system is with so many of the water lines in the system — more than 22 miles of them — to have found the problem so quickly is a job well done. And my hat is off to all of the town employees and other volunteers who pitched in to help in so many ways. It makes me really proud to be a part of this community."
Sellers reported that he got a phone call from his sister around 2:30 a.m., in which she told him that their mother, Peggy Sellers, was complaining about not having water at her house Fearing that his mother had a busted water line, Sellers responded quickly, even in the middle of the night.
"After getting under the house and finding no water leaks anywhere, I called (Public Works Director) Matt Blackburn. He was already aware of the larger, system-wide problem and working to address it. So I started looking all over town for water leaks, too," said Sellers, "even if it was only 3 a.m. and still dark outside. In retrospect, we were really lucky the blowout occurred in the creek bed instead of in the middle of the woods or underbrush somewhere in that 22 miles of system."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.