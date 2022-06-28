BLOWING ROCK — There are a number of development and other projects in the works or being considered. Here is what we know after speaking with town manager Shane Fox in a telephone interview, Planning Director Kevin Rothrock at the town council summer retreat, and others, including developers where available:
- BEER & WINE STORE at the former Scotchman location, Valley Boulevard and Sunset Drive. A proposed renovation of the old building was approved in November 2021, for a new retail store selling beer and wine. At the summer retreat, Rothrock reported, "That building is being redesigned. The whole process is being redesigned. They are now going to demolish the building and rebuild. The owner says it is not cost effective to (work with the old building), so they will take it down and build it back up."
- RENOVATIONS TO HARTLEY BUILDING: "There will be a retail unit in the lower part and an Airbnb upstairs, and a fly shop and outfitters on the left hand side of the building.
- DRIVE-THROUGH COFFEE SHOP at Valley Boulevard and Sunset Drive. After exhaustive town council discussion about storm water management and traffic flow, among other subjects, approval of the special use permit for a drive-through coffee shop was obtained at the August 2021 meeting of town council. "We have heard nothing since," said Rothrock.
- VACANT LOT between First Citizens and the Neaco/Gilded Lily building on Main Street. "There has been talk that Steve Heatherington, also the developer of the 1150 Main Street building (that replaced the old building with the white columns), is planning another mixed use development to include retail and residential. At this point," Fox said, "I am not sure whether he has an option on the property or has bought it outright, or neither. Not sure what the plans are, but we might possibly hear more by the fall."
- THE EMBERS HOTEL, west of Speckled Trout. Developer Steve Barker reported by telephone, "The stormwater retention is in and the grading is mostly done. We got behind a little bit because of all the rain and some supply chain issues caused us to do some value engineering, but we are back on track now. The current work is to build the retaining walls, first at the back of the property, but it should not be too long before you see things going vertical."
- THE MOODY FURNITURE BUILDING. It remains vacant, but is on the market to be sold. On the Century 21 Commercial website, it is shown with a list price of $2.5 million.
- VACANT WELLS FARGO BUILDING. After Wells Fargo closed Blowing Rock operations in the early spring, the building has remained vacant. "There may be some movement on this property," said Fox. "I cannot comment on anything because the dealings are not with the town but between private companies."
- HOTEL BEHIND PINE & LAUREL. "They are finishing the construction drawings and doing some revisions to those," said Rothrock.
- BLOWING ROCK BREWERY @ Edmiston Road and U.S. 321: "There is a neighborhood meeting scheduled for tomorrow night (June 29) at Town Hall, 5 p.m.," said Rothrock.
At the retreat, Rothrock added that there have been six new homes proposed this year.
