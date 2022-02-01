BLOWING ROCK — It may become the most productive Winter Retreat in recent memory if a review of the town council's upcoming agenda revealed publicly on Feb. 1 provides any clues. Three days in mid-February, and they are chock full of discussion items. The retreat is scheduled for Feb. 14-16, all day, each day scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the American Legion Building on Wallingford Street.
The Blowing Rock board of commissioners and mayor, along with participating staff members headed by town manager Shane Fox will have to put aside any Valentine's Day celebrations until evening time on Monday, Feb. 14. After the routine call to order, roll call and pledge of allegiance, the mayor and commissioners will roll up their sleeves and get right to work reviewing what was set as priorities by last year's council versus what was accomplished.
They will spend much of the morning reviewing the town's financial condition, including a mid-fiscal year financial update from finance director Nicole Norman, where the town stands regarding debt and the approved issuance of Community Improvement Bonds in 2014, and what are the currently available capital resources.
Given that backdrop, town manager Shane Fox is set to lead a comprehensive discussion of the town needs and wants.
"COVID-19 made us all a little shortsighted, as it did just about everywhere else in the world. Some things have been delayed, but many other aspects, such as growth in Blowing Rock, have accelerated," said Fox in pausing to talk about the upcoming retreat with The Blowing Rocket.
"What I have advised the town council members," said Fox, "is that this is a generational retreat and that we look at it in those terms. There should be little in the way of short-term operational discussion. It is all about long-term planning.
"As a staff," Fox added, "we have broken down every aspect of town governmen. That includes the perceived strengths and weaknesses, as well as the opportunities and threats. We have looked at roads, sewer and water, technology, sustainability, utilities, public safety, everything. When you have a major infrastructure project like the tearing up of Main Street in 2023 and then putting it back together, you have an opportunity that may be once in a lifetime for how the community wants the town to look and operate. This is the time, in advance of that project, to get started on that vision and planning for it."
Because of COVID-19, Fox said there have been even more stresses put on infrastructure and public safety than usual.
"Nobody saw the pandemic coming and what happened with the realities of COVID-19. People in congested urban areas have been quick to yearn for more open spaces and less populated areas in which to live, work and play. As the growth in the real estate market in this area has documented, Blowing Rock has seen unparalleled growth because of those new demographic trends. We have significantly more students at Blowing Rock School. Our downtown streets and sidewalks have been busier than ever, and all year 'round. Short of putting up a wall and locking the gates, we have to prepare for and plan for those increased stresses. With more people, law enforcement must be more vigilant while the fire department and EMS services see an increased probability of response needs," said Fox.
In setting the stage for the town council's strategic, policy-making discussions about what Blowing Rock might look like in 2042, Fox said he plans to look back at where the town is in 2022 vs. where it was in 2012, and where the town was in 2012 vs. 2002.
"A lot has changed in the last 20 years," said Fox. "Perhaps there are some clues for best practices looking forward to the next 20 years."
THE SCHEDULE OF DISCUSSION ITEMS
Monday, Feb. 14
- 2021 Retreat review and project updates
- Financial update: debt and bond update, fund balance update
- 2022 vs. 2012 vs. 2002 — and the next 20 years
- Watauga County property tax revaluation
- EMS discussion, including the Beech Mountain study
- Solar and sustainability
- Underground utilities
Tuesday, Feb. 15
- Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority
- Downtown: Parking
- Parking inventory
- Paid parking
- Enforcement
- Satellite parking
- Shuttle options
- Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce Awards Luncheon @ Green Park Inn
- Downtown: Planning and Zoning
- Overlay district
- Outdoor restaurant seating
- Parks and Recreation Committee: Strategic plan, next steps
- 10-Year capital planning
- Streets: paving, stormwater, sidewalks
- Water and Sewer: plants and lines
- Town Buildings
- Water Meters
Wednesday, Feb. 16
- Traffic and pedestrian safety
- U.S. 321 issues and update
- Governor's Highway Safety Grant
- 2024 Comprehensive Plan Update
- 2022 Board Appointments for Planning Board, TDA Board, ABC Board, BRAAC Board, Board of Adjustments
- Town Council update on procedures and policies
- Stakeholder presentations
- Village Foundation
- Blowing Rock Civic Association
- Blowing Rock Historical Society, including 1888 Museum and Edgewood Cottage
- Prioritization for 2022 and beyond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.