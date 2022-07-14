Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center offers free workshops, one-on-one assistance and many more services to help local small businesses. To reserve a seat at one of the free workshops, call (828) 726-3065 or visit www.cccti.edu/smallbusiness to register.
Creating Your First Employee Handbook
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Creating Your First Employee Handbook” from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Regardless of whether a business has two employees or 20, there are workplace policies, procedures and expectations that are essential for employees to know and understand for a more effective organization. This session will teach participants the basics of creating an employee handbook, including understanding the “why,” provide a list of items that should be included and outline common mistakes to avoid.
Stabilizing Business Cash Flow Through Unstable Times
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Stabilizing Business Cash Flow Through Unstable Times” from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Developing a financial strategy is important to survive a short-term cash crunch without putting long-term profitability at a disadvantage. Participants will learn to think creatively and positively to keep cash flowing, find ways to preserve and evaluate inventory.
Strategic Planning: Getting Started
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free in-person workshop at the HUB Station titled “Strategic Planning: Getting Started” from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Statistics confirm that implementing a strategic plan nearly doubles a business’s chance of success. This session is designed to simplify the planning process and provide participants with actionable steps at all stages of strategic plan development. Experts will highlight key components of a successful plan and share a variety of strategies to effectively capture the voices of the board, staff and community in the final product. This workshop also offers a roadmap for non-profits who want an overview of strategic planning from start to finish as well as some practical tools to use along the way. The HUB Station Business Center is located at 143 Cedar Valley Road in Hudson.
Strategic Plan in Action: How to Keep it Current and Relevant
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free in-person workshop at the HUB Station titled “Strategic Plan in Action: How to Keep it Current and Relevant” from 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. A strategic plan is only successful if an organization knows how to keep it current and relevant. This session is designed to help nonprofit leaders plan beyond the document creation process. Participants will learn to identify and overcome common barriers that stall strategic actions, implement practical strategies to keep the team engaged, and position the organization for on-going success. Experts will deliver action-focused tips and tools to ensure planning and resources do not go to waste. This workshop is ideal for organizations needing to take an existing plan off the shelf and organizations ready to implement a new strategic plan. The HUB Station Business Center is located at 143 Cedar Valley Road in Hudson.
Grant Writing 101: What the Pros Know
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Grant Writing 101: What the Pros Know” from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27. This webinar provides a comprehensive introduction to grant writing, outlines what should be included in each grant component, and how to steer clear of the most common pitfalls. This is a fast-paced online event that will help participants with the building blocks of a strong grant proposal. As funding becomes more difficult to secure, nonprofit organizations face significant challenges to fulfill their missions. This webinar reviews the questions nonprofits need to answer prior to searching and applying for grant funds, outlines the seven basic elements of most proposals, and shows participants how to match their needs to funder priorities. Participants focus on the major questions that need to be answered prior to writing a proposal and incorporating these answers into research, and ultimately a competitive proposal. Participants will leave this webinar with the tools required to determine the need for and content of strategy sessions, the elements of effective plans, implementation methods, and where to begin.
Show Me the Money: Effective Grant Research
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Show Me the Money: Effective Grant Research” from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27. This webinar will explore the details needed to conduct successful grant research and expedite the grant writing process. Participants will learn the details needed to begin prospect research, how to locate available grants, how to navigate organizational websites to locate funding opportunities, and identify pitfalls to avoid that will save time and expedite research and writing processes.
