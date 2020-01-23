BOONE — The Appalachian State University Board of Trustees passed a resolution on Jan. 21 that agreed with the Jan. 17 University of North Carolina Board of Governors’ plea to the N.C. General Assembly to pass a state budget.
The Board of Governors resolution states that the absence of an enacted 2019-20 state budget “hurts UNC System institutions, faculty, students and the communities we serve, and threatens the ability of the university to serve the citizens of the state and contribute to the economic vitality of North Carolina.” The resolution asked UNC system boards of trustees to concur with its resolution as well.
The Appalachian State Board of Trustees voted unanimously to support the Board of Governors four days later, passing a resolution that asked the state legislature to “move swiftly to enact a robust state budget that includes significant and meaningful support to the constituent institutions of the UNC system and compensation measures commensurable to the excellence of its faculty and staff.”
The state budget, House Bill 966, passed the Republican-controlled NCGA in June 2019, but was immediately vetoed by Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, who said it prioritized corporate tax breaks over public schools, teacher pay and health care.
State Republicans do not have a super majority to override the veto in either chamber, so a waiting game ensued. State House Republicans called a override vote in the morning of Sept. 11, 2019, when most state House Democrats were out of the chamber, and passed the override 55-15.
The UNC system resolution encouraged the state legislature to enact House Bill 966 with the provisions originally included in Senate Bill 354.
The resolution stated that HB 966 included funding for $630 million in authorized capital projects, $130 million for needed repairs and renovation as well as projects at UNC Pembroke, Western Carolina University and Elizabeth City State University. Additionally, it stated the bill would provide funding for operating funds for the opening of the new Morganton campus of the North Carolina School of Science and Math, the N.C. Promise Program that reduces the cost of tuition at three UNC system schools as well as N.C. A&T State University’s designation as a doctoral program.
SB 354 would provide approximately 4 percent raises during the next two years to university faculty and staff, according to the UNC resolution. Faculty merit-based raises should be available to App State employees by Chancellor Sheri Everts in September. At that time, Everts said that the university move forward with faculty merit increases once the state budget process was complete. Since the state budget has not been passed, App State faculty have yet to receive the raise.
“I will continue advocating for salary increases for all of our employees, for critical infrastructure and for every avenue we can use to not just maintain — but improve upon — our already enviable enrollment, retention and graduation rates,” said Everts in a newsletter on Jan. 18. “Without a budget in place, we have neither the funds nor authority to address urgent salary needs, which has negative impacts on employee recruitment and retention.”
In the newsletter, Everts stated she had attended the Board of Governors meeting and shared concerns for funding for salary increases as well as repair and renovation funding to Interim University System President Bill Roper. She added that funding for major infrastructure work and repairs — such as work in academic spaces and campus-wide security features — was key to supporting App State’s campus.
“The lack of a state budget for the current fiscal year is a source of great frustration, real disappointment and deep concern that this will hurt our institutions, our faculty, our students and the communities we serve,” Roper said during the Jan. 17 meeting. “Without a new state budget in place, we’ll be unable to pursue major capital projects and much-needed infrastructure repairs.”
Roper added that he understands that North Carolina is a state that is politically divided, and asked state leaders to not make the UNC system “collateral damage” in what he called a “political standoff.”
“People have long said how much they support this system, and I ask you to please spare us the platitudes — just get the budget done,” Roper said.
Roper said chancellors from UNC system schools have submitted specific impact statements that will be sent to the Board of Governors, the General Assembly and Gov. Roy Cooper.
N.C. Rep Ray Russell (D-Boone) and Sen. Deanna Ballard (R-Blowing Rock) did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Any responses will be added to the story at wataugademocrat.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.