BLOWING ROCK — Mattie Durham and Savannah Duvall poured in 11 points and 10 points, respectively, on Nov. 15, leading the Blowing Rock Rockets to a runaway win over Bethel, 33-12, in Watauga middle school girls basketball action.
The Rockets jumped out to a 14-2 lead after one period of play, then kept pressing to lead 23-4 by intermission with strong defense and capitalizing on scoring opportunities.
On defense, the Blowing Rock girls may have "relaxed" just a bit in the third fourth quarters, allowing the Bethel hoopsters to score 4 points, while dropping in 8 of their own in the third period. Bethel "won" the final quarter, 4-2.
INDIVIDUAL ROCKETS SCORING
- Mattie Durham (11 points)
- Savannah Duvall (10)
- Paige Shuman (7)
- Hannah Graham (3)
- Savannah Rodgers (2)
