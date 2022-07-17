Ukraine to High Country: One family's journey from war

Misha didn’t know why, but he had a feeling. He had to ensure his car was fueled up and ready to go. It was approximately 1 a.m. on Feb. 24.
Only four hours later, at 5:07 a.m., an explosion rocked the apartment. Misha, his wife and two children woke as windows shattered and car alarms blared.
The war they feared had begun. Russia was invading Ukraine and they were right in the middle.
Building Up to War
Misha Bohoslavskyi and Anna Bohaslavska lived in the outer part of Kharkiv — a city in northeast Ukraine with a population of more than 1 million people — with their two children, Danny, 12, and Mary, 10.
In Kharkiv, Misha operated small businesses he was quickly developing that had strong prospects. He owned property that he rented and a workshop with professional tools that he would also rent out.
When the talk of war started in Ukraine, no one really believed it because Ukraine and Russia are connected through relatives. No one thought a large-scale war was coming.
In late 2021, a Congressional Research Service report noted there had been reports of significant movement by Russian military forces on or near the Ukrainian border since mid-October 2021.
On Feb. 6, the CRS report stated that U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan warned Russia could take action against Ukraine any day.
Eighteen days later, that day came when Russia attacked.
When people started to leave Ukraine, Misha and Anna began to think that they also needed to leave the country, but Misha didn’t want to leave his mother, so he tried to persuade her. His mother would refuse when he would bring it up, saying she wouldn’t be able to handle the trip.
Even though they weren’t leaving, Misha kept his car fueled.
In the early morning of Feb. 24, Anna said God had told Misha to charge his car fully. Only a few hours later, an explosion rocked their home.
A Quiet Panic
It was an indescribable feeling. It was unbelievable. A huge explosion had woken Misha and his family. The explosion was so powerful that car alarms were blaring in the night, and windows had shattered from the shock. Misha couldn’t figure out what was going on, and he didn’t know if the war had started or someone was playing with fireworks.
Through a window in their apartment, the family could see the night sky light up and cars start to move, so Misha started to look at the news, as he was still unsure what was happening. Nothing was there.
He looked at an app on his phone that tracked a plane’s flight path. There were no planes over Ukraine, and he understood that it meant war.
The Russian border is only about 30 kilometers — 18 miles — from Kharkiv. Misha and his family lived on the outskirts of Kharkiv, in a quiet area for families even closer to the Russian border. On Feb. 24, there was a Ukrainian military unit close to their apartment.
That was the direction of the explosion. Misha understood what that meant: he and his family did not have much time to leave their home and flee to the other side of Ukraine.
His family grabbed what important documents they could. Misha called his mother, who only lived a few blocks away closer to the Russian border.
Under the bombing, Misha ran to his mother to bring her to their apartment. His family huddled in the safest space they could find in their home as they waited for him to return.
About 30 to 40 minutes after the first explosion shook them awake, Misha, Anna, Misha’s mother and their two children were on the road.
During that time, Misha described that people were in a quiet panic.
“Grown-ups who don’t know what to do,” Misha said quietly as his wife translated.
He knew they couldn’t stay there, so they drove. Trying to escape Kharkiv took seven or eight hours. People were driving on the wrong side of the road trying to escape. Misha and his family passed people fleeing with their items just falling off their cars with no one thinking to turn back. They passed cars that had crashed head-on while trying to escape.
Misha knew he had to keep driving to get his family to safety. He was going 180 km — approximately 110 mph — which he had never done before.
They were also trying to figure out what was happening: Where the bombs were falling, what parts of Ukraine were being invaded. They drove with their windows down to listen for planes and explosions, and kept that up for 48 hours. Misha didn’t sleep.
Finally, the family reached Lviv, more than 620 miles from Kharkiv on the other side of Ukraine. At times, they would be at a complete standstill or have to wait for hours in line for fuel for their car. Even if they found a place with fuel, they would only be allowed to get up to 20L — a little more than five gallons.
In Lviv, they had an opportunity to sleep overnight but couldn’t stay there. They were back on the road hours later headed toward Uzhhorod — another 150 miles. Uzhhorod is almost the furthest south and west you can get in Ukraine and is right on the border of Slovakia. Usually, the drive from Lviv to Uzhhorod would have taken 3 to 4 hours. It took Misha and his family more than 24 hours.
As they drove toward Uzhhorod, they passed people building bomb shelters and road blocks. Once they got to the city of a little more than 110,000 people, they found shelter through friends at their church who knew people in Uzhhorod, where they could stay for a few days.
While they were finally resting after days of travel, their journey wasn’t done. It was only the beginning for Misha and his family.
Crossing the Border
Misha had been trying to persuade Anna to leave with his mother and children for a few days. He knew what was happening in his country meant they needed to leave. He knew they needed to leave, even if it was without him.
In their rush to leave Kharkiv, the documents exempting Misha from military service were forgotten. He had a medical exemption, but the documents weren’t with them. Without the documents, he couldn’t prove he was exempt and therefore couldn’t leave the country.
Before war erupted, Misha and his wife had gone through their own battles. They had buried two family members and one of their children who had only survived 18 months after a tragedy at birth. Anna almost died as well.
“It was this sequence of events,” Anna said, “and then war.”
After a few days, Misha sent his wife, his mother and his two children to the border. Misha stayed by himself.
When they hugged goodbye, they thought it would be the last time.
“The children didn’t want to let him go,” Anna said. “It was a heartbreaking moment when you don’t know if you’ll see your husband — the father of your children — again. It was like madness when you are saying goodbye and you don’t know if you have an opportunity to see each other again.”
Misha didn’t know if he would ever see his family again because of the unpredictability of war. He knew his family had been through a lot of their own wars together but understood they wouldn’t be able to go through this one as a family.
When Anna and the rest of the family crossed into Slovakia, they planned to meet with one of Misha’s friends who lived in Poland. Misha had called and asked him if he could take care of his family since he couldn’t go.
Anna and the rest of the family were supposed to get to Warsaw, Poland, in about four to seven hours. Anna double-checked they were going in the right direction and on the right train headed to Warsaw.
After six hours, Anna said she understood something was wrong. So she asked one of the train employees and found out they had traveled the complete opposite direction. So, they got off that train and got on another train. Again, she double-checked with the conductors that they were on the right train. But again, something went wrong.
“I was so confused,” Anna said. “We were traveling without any water, without food. The kids were super tired. We spent the night on (the Slovakia and Ukrainian border). It was crowded. It was freezing cold.”
They were all alone in a foreign country with a language barrier and could not figure out why they were not going to Poland. They were never told that they had to be on a certain train section, which is why they kept going the wrong way.
Finally, at midnight, they got to the Warsaw station, only to face another setback.
“(Misha’s friend) comes up with his wife and he says, ‘Sorry, guys, I can’t host you. My house is already occupied,’” Anna said.
Meant to Be
Don’t worry, Misha’s friend told Anna, they would find someone to help.
Anna and the rest of the family got into the car and Misha’s friend started searching for a family willing to host them. They found someone, but it was a stranger who lived an hour and a half away from the center of Warsaw.
“It was late at night. We were driving (in an) unknown direction,” Anna said. “We didn’t know those people.”
They arrived, and the host family spoke English, allowing Anna to communicate with them.
After a few days, the host family realized that the children and family were depressed, especially Danny and Mary. The host family came up to Anna and asked, “How can we cheer your kids up? What do they normally do in their usual life?”
Mary was an artist. In Ukraine, she had gone to art school for three years and loves to draw, Anna told them.
Danny, on the other hand, had a YouTube channel dedicated to Legos and building different sets. He loved Legos.
“When I was showing them his Lego YouTube channel, their facial expressions changed and they glanced at each other,” Anna said. “They started crying and I started crying.”
They told Anna they wanted to show her something. The host family took her to the attic and told her they didn’t know the reason at the time, but now they did.
Two weeks before the war started, Anna said the host family told her God wanted them to get a Lego set. Not just any Lego set, but the Home Alone Lego set with nearly 4,000 pieces designed by a Ukrainian that had come out in October.
Anna’s children were dying to get it, especially Danny. They were asking for it for Christmas, but Anna couldn’t get it for them because it was too expensive.
“Danny was dreaming (of having the Lego set), which didn’t happen,” Anna said. “So God told them to get that Lego set, and they couldn’t understand why.”
Christmas had already passed, and no one in their family played with Legos. But they still bought it and put it in the attic and completely forgot about it until Anna, Misha’s mother and the children arrived at their house.
“It was such a touching, heartbreaking moment,” Anna said. “At that moment, we knew that God brought us to that place to that family on purpose.”
Flight to Mexico
The family stayed in Warsaw for a month. Anna and her family always wanted to go to America. She had planned to get a work visa at the end of February to visit and see if it was right for their family.
But when Anna went to the U.S. embassy in Poland, they told her that the U.S. was closed and they couldn’t go there right now. So, Anna decided that she would apply to go to Canada. She started to apply when her friend called her, who was in a similar situation.
Anna’s friend asked what they were going to do. So Anna told her that she was trying to go to Canada since they couldn’t go to the U.S.
Her friend said that they could just go to America through Mexico. A friend of hers had traveled into America from Mexico.
Anna was afraid to go without Misha, but he told her to go and that he wanted them to be safe. So on a Thursday, she bought plane tickets to Mexico. They were supposed to leave on that Monday.
Anna said they were shocked when she shared the news they would be going to Mexico. The host family was trying to persuade Anna and her family to stay with them as it was dangerous to try and cross there.
“We made up our minds to go,” Anna said.
During that month, Anna hadn’t gone out to see Warsaw. But after Anna decided to go to Mexico, the host family convinced Anna to take her children to a trampoline park where they met another family.
It turned out the father was from North Carolina, which is why their host family knew English well. They started talking to the family, and the father said he had received a request from North Carolina for some remote software engineers, which Anna did.
Anna told them they were trying to get to America through Mexico and would leave in two days. The father sent out an email to his church friends saying that a family was traveling to America through Mexico and would need help.
Two days later, Anna and her family flew to Mexico.
In Mexico City, they were put in a room without any windows and their phones, bags and belongings were all taken from them. But, it ended up being a mistake and they were able to fly to Tijuana.
“Finally, we got to the Mexican border,” Anna said. “We stayed there for two days.”
For two days, Anna, her children and Misha’s mother stayed at a bus stop waiting to cross into America.
A Conversation. An Email.
Marc Smith checked his phone and saw that he had an email with the subject line “Ukrainian family coming to North Carolina” from his mom. It was about 6:30 a.m.
The email was a short message that explained a family from Ukraine was coming to North Carolina and they needed somewhere to stay for a few months and if anyone could help.
Marc asked his wife, Reci, if they wanted a Ukrainian family to come live with them for a little bit, and she said “sure.” So, Marc emailed back for some details when he heard that they were already in the air on their way to Tijuana.
The email’s timing was not lost on Marc and Reci. A week before, they had sat down as a family with their children to read Bible verses. They were focusing on the Good Samaritan.
“We were talking and (our kids) came up with — in reading about the Good Samaritan — a mantra or saying for our family of ‘if not us, then who?’” Marc said. “When we talked to our kids, saying, ‘Hey, we’re thinking about doing this,’ it was almost like a no-brainer. My oldest looked at me, and she was like ‘Dad, if not us, then who?’”
Marc talked to some people who might be able to help and told them the story and what was happening in hopes of getting to Anna and her family.
Arriving in Boone
While Marc and Reci were trying to figure out where Anna and her family were, they crossed into America.
They crossed into San Diego and were brought to a building where they slept on mattresses. The Polish family Anna had stayed with had been worried, as Anna hadn’t been able to really communicate with anyone for two days.
In San Diego, Anna couldn’t sleep. She called Misha and told him she didn’t know what to do.
“I’m lonely; we are all alone,” Anna said she told Misha. “We don’t know anyone. I feel scared.”
She said she was crying and had decided to pray when an unknown number called her. It was Marc. It was the second time they had talked, as they communicated briefly on the phone while they were still in Tijuana, but Anna couldn’t really process what he was saying at that point.
When Marc called the first time, he told her he knew this Polish family and that they were “going to take care of you.” Anna then said “OK, I’ll call you when I have internet.”
Anna had no idea what was happening as Marc had told her “We have people coming to get you” while also asking where she was. Anna said she was in Sacramento, which seemed a little odd to Marc. So Anna was walking around and realized, when she saw a sign with San Diego on it, that she had told Marc the wrong area.
Marc was able to get in contact with people who were able to eventually locate Anna and her family and got them into a hotel and get them some clothes, as they didn’t have much.
After staying in the hotel for a few days, Anna and the rest of the family flew to Virginia. Anna had an acquaintance in Virginia that she and the family stayed with for a week.
During that time, Anna FaceTimed with Marc, Reci and their family to look at where they would be living.
After a week in Virginia, they made their way to Boone for the first time to Marc and Reci’s house.
On April 8, Anna, Misha’s mother and their two children arrived in Boone with a few suitcases of everything they owned.
Reuniting and adjusting
While Anna, the children and Misha’s mother were adjusting to Boone, they were also praying for Misha.
Since they had left Ukraine, Misha hadn’t seen his family. They could communicate with each other, but he was stuck in Ukraine. Misha didn’t shut down. While in Ukraine, he helped volunteer in Uzhhorod while also seeing doctors to get the medical exemption to not serve in the military.
Eventually, after months, he got that medical exemption.
“The day that he was going to cross the border, we sent an email to everybody that we knew, every church that we knew that said to please pray, Misha is crossing the border right now,” Reci Smith said. “That was a really scary day because we were told it could take one hour to many, many hours, and whether he’s actually going to get across or not. We didn’t know. We were just praying. And then he did.”
On April 22, Misha crossed the border and went to Poland.
“The people at the Ukrainian border were super kind, super open, which is a rare case under war circumstances,” Anna said. “It was just another miracle.”
Misha’s journey wasn’t done yet as he had to stay in Poland for a month. When Misha crossed the border into Poland, the Mexican border had closed. They kept hearing about a program for Ukrainian refugees, but they didn’t know how long that would take.
But as Marc put it — all things considered, it moved fairly quickly.
Misha flew from Poland to Charlotte — with a stop in Munich, Germany — and reunited with his family on May 27 at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
Misha, however, hasn’t processed being back with his family and away from Ukraine.
“He hasn’t processed it yet because he has lost his previous life,” Anna said. “(Lost) his family for some time — we didn’t see each other for three months. We lost everything in Ukraine.”
Misha said it’s like being on a new planet. In Ukraine, they didn’t have any needs. They helped people in need, were active in church and were “always the givers.” Anna told stories of how Misha would go out of his way — sometimes with family not understanding why — to help people. Misha has the same mindset that Reci and Marc’s family have, with the saying, “if not us, then who?”
In Ukraine, Misha had growing businesses, and would go on family adventures. He did not have to rely on anyone to help take care of his family. Now he does, to a certain extent, as they settle in Boone.
“All of a sudden, it’s gone,” Misha said as Anna translated. “You need to start over again from scratch, basically having nothing. At this moment, you realize that you can’t do anything, like nothing depends on you. Everything depends on God. I can’t do anything about the war. I can’t change the situation.”
Misha said that he got back to the state of mind from when his third child was lying in front of him and he couldn’t do anything to help. He felt helpless.
“(I’m) not complaining, but sometimes (I) would like to just give up,” Misha said.
But Misha said he understands that God would never give him something that his strength couldn’t handle.
In America, he doesn’t feel like a complete human. He used to not rely on anyone in life. But here, he does. Despite not wanting to rely on people, he is still grateful for Marc, Reci and others who have helped him and his family; he just doesn’t know how to act and accept that help.
Sometimes, he blames himself or judges himself for not being as prepared to come to America. He feels helpless, trying to understand everything he wasn’t prepared for. Anna said differences like measurements are even hard to get because it’s so different from Ukraine.
But, Misha and his family are figuring it out.
A New Home
“It’s another miracle,” Anna said. “Here, the climate is the very same climate we had in Kharkiv.” In Kharkiv, however, Anna said it doesn’t rain as much.
Life in Boone is an adjustment, but Anna, Misha, Danny, Mary and Tetiana are adjusting.
One adjustment made easier was school for Danny and Mary. When Anna and the rest of the family arrived in Boone on April 8, they were at Parkway School an hour later. Marc said the staff at Parkway School gathered the fourth and sixth graders together and explained what was going on and that Danny and Mary would be joining them for the school year.
They specifically mentioned how great Principal Patty Buckner was in helping with the arrangements and helping Mary and Danny feel welcome. Mary and Danny arrived in Boone on Friday and were enrolled on Monday.
The adjustment is also made easier by similarities Marc and Reci have with Anna and Misha. Both Reci and Marc were married the same year as Anna and Misha. Both Anna and Reci were pregnant at the same time for both their first and second children, who are each only a month apart. They also have the same values like family, faith and education.
“The similarities have been really wild because we were complete strangers,” Reci said.
On July 5, Anna and the rest of the family moved into a house across the street from Marc and Reci. With donations from the community, they were able to fill it with everything they needed.
That community also came out when Misha arrived in Boone. Neighbors and members from the church were waiting to greet Misha with Ukrainian flags and sporting the country’s colors.
Boone also has similarities to Kharkiv in the forests — which they love — and outdoor activities that Boone has. They’ve been tubing, kayaking and hiking all around the area.
“Boone is the perfect place for us,” Anna said. “God is so good. He sent us to the perfect place, which reminds us of home.”
