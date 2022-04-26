HIGH COUNTRY — After years of consideration, the U.S. Forest Service has constructed a strategic plan for managing the vast miles of Pisgah and Nantahala National Forests for the next decades, but not everybody is on board with the plan.
According to the Center for Biological Diversity, a national nonprofit which aims to secure a future for all species, by late March the plan had already received 14,000 objections from forest users such as individuals, organizations and businesses. Ranging from failure to protect waterways to the amount of space designated for logging, the objections cover a wide array of issues addressed by the plan.
While not all objections will be eligible — rules about anonymity, submitting an objection multiple times and more can disqualify some of the submissions — it is a record breaking number, according to the Center for Biological Diversity. According to deputy director Alan Abernathy from the U.S. Forest Service’s office of communications said that there are about 820 eligible objections, many of which submitted form letters.
The Pisgah-Nantahala Forest Plan is a behemoth document, clocking in at around 3,000 pages, which outlines how the huge swaths of forest will be protected, used and managed for the next 20 to 30 years and the projected environmental impacts of the plan. Now, the Forest Service will embark on the lengthy objection resolution process to review and consider the concerns raised by community members.
In the High Country, regional environmental organization MountainTrue was one of the groups which submitted an objection.
Josh Kelly, MountainTrue’s Public Lands Field Biologist, said he’s been involved in the forest plan since its inception about 10 years ago. His job is to provide site-specific scientific information to improve public lands management. He represented MountainTrue in the stakeholders’ forum, a group the U.S. Forest Service put together to provide advice about the plan throughout the years-long process. He also represented MountainTrue in the Nantahala-Pisgah Forest Partnership, a separate group that came together independently to work on the forest plan.
“I think the part of the plan that I’m most concerned about is the land allocation into management areas,” Kelly said. He said he’s worried about the Forest Service permitting logging and roads into areas which contain old growth forests and natural heritage sites identified by biologists.
In contrast, Kelly said there is about a half a million acres of land that have broadly supported consensus for the Forest Service to use for a timber program and create lots of young forest habitat through these activities.
“But the Forest Service chose to go in a different direction that was not only less broadly supported, but I think would be damaging to the ecosystem,” Kelly said.
Kelly said part of the problem is what MountainTrue argues is an issue with how the U.S. Forest Service calculates how many acres of land they need to log.
“I think part of the reason they designated so much land for timber production was because their analysis was so bad, they thought they needed it,” Kelly said.
He said the U.S. Forest Service uses a “very antiquated and inaccurate analysis program” called Spectrum, and that a rule of this program is that once an area of the forest is dedicated in their model to a certain activity — such as controlled burning or timber harvesting — it must always stay in that category, so that the model prevents land that could possibly logged from being included in the analysis of land available for that timber harvest.
According to Will Harlan, a staff scientist and senior campaigner based in Asheville for the Center of Biological Diversity, the forest plan quadruples the amount of land designated for logging.
He concedes that logging is a little more complex than a black and white issue — he said the U.S. Forest Service has a multiple use mandate and there are some places where logging could be necessary, but this doesn’t mean it should be the organization’s priority.
“That seems to be incongruous with what the public wants,” Harlan said. He said that over the last eight years, the public has advocated for recreation, protected and wild areas and that these values should outweigh the short term benefits of logging.
The plan isn’t all bad, Harlan said, and like Kelly, he said there were portions of the plan that enjoyed broad support, such as designations for eight Wild and Scenic rivers, which will permanently protect those waterways.
Some areas Harlan said didn’t get protected include the proposed Craggy National Scenic area, which the U.S. Forest Service only protected a portion of as forest scenic area, but then placed 4,000 acres of the most popular area of the forests in their highest priority logging designation. He said even members of the timber industry signed an agreement to protect this area.
The U.S. Forest Service declined to comment on any specific areas of concern while the plan’s objection resolution process is still ongoing.
In an email response to the Watauga Democrat, Abernathy from the U.S. Forest Service said that from this point in the plan’s process, resolution meetings will be scheduled with objectors and interested persons for the next coming months.
In those meetings, he wrote that an Objection Reviewing Officer will look to “gain greater clarity and understanding about select objection issues and potential remedies, in addition to what was already provided in writing, and to discuss any potential opportunities for resolution of the concerns.”
Technically, the Objection Reviewing Officer has 90-days to issue a written response, but at their discretion this time can be extended when necessary to adequately respond.
Once objections are taken into account and the plan is confirmed, that doesn’t mean those plans are set in stone for the next decades.
“Amendments are not uncommon,” Abernathy wrote. One of the premises of the 2012 Planning Rule is that forest plans would have amendments rather than major revisions, he wrote, so the plan is designed to allow for adaptation and change as new issues emerge, providing flexibility during the coming decades.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
