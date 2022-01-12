BEECH MOUNTAIN — An incident at Beech Mountain Resort resulted in two guests being transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries as well as several ski guests getting wet in the frigid winter temperatures.
The incident on Friday, Jan. 7, occurred when an uninjured guest skied into a water and air hydrant during snowmaking operations, Beech Mountain Resort management said in a statement on Jan. 8.
The hydrant was under a chairlift that had guests in it. Videos on social media show the chairlift taking guests over the damaged hydrant. Another video shows guests milling about as at least one person is stuck over the damaged hydrant in the chair lift after it stopped moving.
A longer video posted on YouTube shows some people jumping off their chairlift before it went over the damaged hydrant.
On Facebook, Beech Mountain stated that no one was instructed to jump from the chairlift.
“As soon as we became aware of the problem, we took action as quickly as possible to shut off the water and assist the remaining skiers in disembarking at the top of the lift,” Beech Mountain stated on a Facebook post. “This was a very difficult situation for both our guests and our staff. We very much regret that the incident occurred and we again offer our apologies to the guests that were adversely affected.”
Avery EMS transported two patrons to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, management stated.
“Our operations and safety team worked diligently to unload the lift and drain the system safely,” Beech Mountain Resort management said in a statement. “We believe everyone is okay outside of the unfortunate situation, and operations are on a regular schedule.”
Beech Mountain Resort Management referred to their statement when asked how many injuries were treated on scene by ski patrol.
