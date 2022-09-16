WATAUGA — Two men are facing multiple charges including second degree kidnapping in separate cases.
The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office has charged Terence L. Story, 61, of Blowing Rock, with second degree kidnapping, assault by pointing a gun and assault with a deadly weapon — minor present. Warrants for arrest were issued on Aug. 29. No court date was listed and no bond was listed for Story, according to the arrest report.
WCSO also charged Cameron L. Cox, 27, of Asheville, with second degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill, assault by strangulation, assault on a female and interfering with emergency communication. Warrants for arrest were issued on Aug. 30.
According to warrant documents, WCSO responded to the residence of Story for multiple domestic-related issues and disagreements on the weekend of Aug. 26 to 28.
According to the documents, officers responded to two 911 calls on Aug. 26, two 911 calls on August 27 and four 911 calls on August 28.
On Aug. 28, Story’s partner called the sheriff’s office requesting assistance to go to the house to retrieve her personal items and wanted to go with an officer. According to the documents, Story’s partner was told to wait until the following morning during normal business hours to arrange a property pickup with the domestic violence officer.
The partner stated that she was going to go without law enforcement assistance, as she stated to the officer that she had medication, a pet and other personal effects she needed to retrieve, according to the documents. That call occurred at 9:45 p.m. on Aug. 28.
Approximately 25 minutes later, according to the documents, Watauga Dispatch received a 911 call from a minor stating that the caller’s mother was trapped in the door and that “he had a gun to her head.” The address was Story’s.
According to the documents, the caller and witnesses stated Story’s partner had her arm trapped in the door and that Story allegedly had two guns by the door as well.
According to the documents, Blowing Rock officers arrived to the scene first at 10:20 p.m. When BRPD officers arrived, documents stated the victim still had her arm within the doorway and Story was allegedly preventing her from escaping by stacking furniture against the door.
Documents stated that after approximately 2 to 3 minutes of negotiation, Story surrendered himself to the officers unarmed by walking out of the basement garage of the residence.
Outside of the charges stated, no details were listed in the warrant documents for Cox. The deadly weapon the documents alleged Cox used to assault the victim was a knife.
Cox was issued an Oct. 21 court date and a $100,000 secured bond, according to the arrest report.
