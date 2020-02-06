BLOWING ROCK — Tweestie Railroad announced it has hired Kimball Keller, “The All American Ringmaster,” as the park’s new general manager.
Keller replaces Martin Michie, who retired in 2019 after 15 years of faithful service.
Kimball is a senior live-entertainment professional with more than 25 years of experience with large production shows including Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus, Bush Gardens, Cirque du Soliel, Hatfield and McCoy Dinner Feud and others.
“We are excited to have Kimball join the team,” said Chris Robbins, president of Tweetsie Railroad. “He brings a variety of experience in rides, staff relations and family-friendly entertainment that will be greatly beneficial to our 2020 season and beyond.”
Keller most recently served as vice president of international show operations and logistics, domestic animal welfare and sponsorship programs for Family Entertainment, Inc., in Seagoville, Texas, working with The Shrine Circuses. Prior to that role, he was an entertainment consultant/executive producer for K & W Extreme Shows in Jacksonville, Fla. from 2003-2007.
He also worked for Feld Entertainment, Inc., as the operations manager of the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus in Vienna, Va. He was later promoted to production manager for the company’s 300 annual shows. He monitored the fleet during rail to arena transfers, oversaw a staff of 250-300 people and managed animals, cast and crew, safety and train movements.
Other career highlights include being head of department/head rigger for Criss Angel’s “Believe” Cirque du Soleil show at the MGM Resort International and The Luxor in Las Vegas, Nev. Keller graduated from the Florida Institute of Technology with a bachelor’s degree in Aviation Management.
“I am very excited to have been chosen as the general manager of Tweetsie Railroad,” said Keller. “I have fond memories from my childhood visiting the area and later bringing my nephew here. I cherish those memories and look forward to helping others create ones that they will remember for a lifetime.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.