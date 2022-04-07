BOONE – As part of a campus wide diversity celebration, Appalachian State University’s Turchin Center for Visual Arts is featuring exhibitions that include diverse and multi-faceted artwork in their galleries for the public to view that can be viewed individually or during a curator led walk-through.
Director of Marketing and Public Relations Lynn Rees-Jones shared that the exhibitions featured in the “Diversity Celebration: Walk with the Curators” are part of the TCVA’s rotating public galleries.
“The exhibitions in the galleries change out multiple times a year so visitors can experience twelve exhibitions annually,” said Rees-Jones. “The arts tell stories in many ways and from many perspectives …The art in the galleries is intended to be interpreted on many different levels.”
Rees-Jones shared that TCVA is committed to displaying diverse work that explores complex topics year round.
“The Turchin Center is committed to building a diverse and inclusive community of arts supporters, while presenting exhibition and education programming that fosters dialogue about important issues facing today’s world, including social, racial and economic justice,” Rees-Jones said. “During the Diversity Celebration: Walk with the Curators, Turchin Center curator Mary Anne Redding and guest curator Shauna Caldwell will lead participants on a walking tour of the diverse and multi-faceted exhibitions.”
An exhibition entitled “Celestial” by award-winning illustrator, muralist and sculptor Dare Coulter is featured in the Mayer Gallery. Coulter’s mission is to create “positive and magical” imagery of Black individuals and families. Coulter is currently working on her goal of having a mural on every continent in the next five years and a series of sculptures depicting Black joy.
“To Remain Connected,” arranged by guest curators Jenny Irene Miller, Raven Moffett and Shauna Caldwell in Gallery A, brings together work grounded in Inuit artmaking. This exhibition has art spanning several generations and evolving practices. The intention of this exhibition is to “kindle conversations around the meaningful stories that are deeply rooted in community, placemaking and engage with ongoing legacies of creation.”
“The New West, An Old Story: Photographs Joan Myers and Steve Fitch” is featured in the Hodges Gallery. Photographers Joan Myers and Steve Fitch set out to challenge the “romantic myth” of the American West’s depiction of unexplored wilderness and land of opportunity by exposing the cultural, environmental, and racial complexities in on-going series that attempt the spark conversation about what it means to be American and how identity and landscape interact.
Work by amateur and professional photographers from the 19th annual Appalachian Mountain Photography Competition is displayed in the Mezzanine Gallery. The intention of the competition is for photographers to showcase their interpretation of the Southern Appalachians. Categories include adventure, Blue Ridge Parkway, culture, ecological footprint, flora and fauna and landscape.
In the Community Gallery is work from “To Be and Become: Corn Wagon Thunder,” which showcases the artist’s photographic self-portraiture. She explores the questions “Who am I?” and “Why am I?” and is interested in “dissecting the paradoxical mode and manner of her own being.”
Rees-Jones shared that the best way for the community to support the TCVA’s diversity efforts is to visit the galleries and be open to learning from the artwork.
“We invite the community to visit our galleries and to learn about the arts and the world around them. The arts provide a window to the world and foster dialogue about important issues facing today’s world, including social, racial and economic justice,” said Rees-Jones. “We welcome visitors to come to the galleries to explore, learn and tune in to important issues. We also host ARTtalks, workshops and special events.”
For more information about Turchin Center for Visual Arts, visit www.tcva.org.
