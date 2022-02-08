BOONE — A tip from a Georgia sheriff’s office helped the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office bring closure to a 50-year-old triple homicide case that occurred in Boone on Feb. 3, 1972, known locally as the Durham Case.
Bryce Durham, 51, his wife Virginia, 44, and son Bobby, 18, were found brutally murdered in their home during a snowstorm. Troy Hall, the Durham’s son-in law, found the family deceased after he and his wife — the Durhams’ daughter, Ginny — went to check on the family with the help of a neighbor.
Billy Wayne Davis, 81, currently a resident of a correctional facility in Augusta, Georgia, is believed to be the only surviving perpetrator in the Durham Case. Other perpetrators have been identified as Billy Sunday Birt, Bobby Gene Gaddis and Charles David Reed, all deceased.
“In May 2019, we received a phone call from the White County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia about information that we recognized could be very important to the Durham case,” said Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman in a press release. “We immediately began to investigate the new leads, and conducted in-person interviews with Billy Wayne Davis in September 2019, October 2020, and August 2021. It was these interviews that ultimately helped us determine who was responsible through the corroboration of evidence. We are confident that we now know who committed these crimes.”
Interviews with two sources corroborated evidence from the Durham Case crime scene, and the circumstances of the crime were similar to a 1973 case in Georgia, known as the Fleming Case, in which Birt, Gaddis, Reed and Davis were all involved. Led by Birt, Davis, Reed and Gaddis were part of a loosely organized network known as the Georgia-based “Dixie Mafia,” which is thought to have engaged in dozens of violent crimes in Georgia and elsewhere across the Southeast in the 1960s and ‘70s.
The 2019 lead first surfaced when Birt’s son, Shane Birt, was at the White County Sheriff’s Office to participate in research for a book about crimes that had taken place in Georgia, including the Fleming Case. Shane Birt shared that he was very close with his father, and recalled a story Birt had told him during a prison visit when he admitted to killing three people in the North Carolina mountains during a heavy snowstorm, remembering that they almost got caught.
After hearing Shane Birt’s account, the White County Sheriff’s Office immediately contacted WCSO. Davis was interviewed by WCSO investigators at the Georgia facility where he is serving a life sentence for crimes he committed in Georgia. During those interviews, Davis implicated Birt, Gaddis and Reed as engaging in a hired “hit” in the North Carolina mountains, one where they almost got caught during a bad snowstorm. Davis claimed to have acted only as their getaway driver, and that it was the other three men that entered the house that night.
“Had Sheriff Hagaman and his team not taken this tip seriously, this case may never have been solved,” said Chris Laws, special agent in charge for the Northwestern District, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. “Many agencies, law enforcement officials, investigators and agents worked diligently on this case for decades.”
It remains unclear who solicited the crime against the Durham family. In November 2021, the WCSO held a meeting with Durham family members to inform them of their investigation and conclusions.
“This is a much-needed turning point for the Durham Case,” Hagaman said. “We cannot begin to express our thanks to all the professionals and community members who collaborated for so many years to help resolve this case. We sincerely thank you for your commitment.”
Ginny Durham also shared her gratitude, saying, “I would like to thank all of the people who worked for decades on my family’s case. I know that they sacrificed many days and weekends in order to work on solving this case since 1972.
“I would especially like to thank Len Hagaman, Sheriff of Watauga County, who has been involved from the beginning and was dedicated to a closure for myself and my family; Wade Colvard, SBI Special Agent; Carolynn Johnson, Captain of Investigations for Watauga County Sheriff’s Office; and Charles Whitman, SBI Special Agent, who continued to work on the case, even in retirement. I am so grateful for his help and friendship during the difficult years,” said Durham.
Hagaman thanked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, Boone Police Department, White County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Appalachian State University Police Department and many other professionals, community members and their families for their years of hard work on the case.
“I’d also like to thank WCSO Captain of Investigations Carolynn Johnson, SBI Special Agent in Charge for the Northwestern District, Chris Laws, and White County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Bob Ingram for their recent investigative work on this case since 2019,” he said. “I know I also speak for the entire Watauga County community when I say that we will never forget to keep the Durham family in our thoughts and prayers,” said Hagaman. “Please, let’s remember their continued wishes for privacy.”
The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office would like to express its appreciation for the many professionals that worked to help resolve the Durham Case since 1972. This case touched the High Country community and beyond, and the sheriff’s office stated it is grateful for each of these individuals who played a role in helping to find answers for the Durham family and bring this case to a close.
- Watauga County Sheriff, Len Hagaman
- Watauga County Sheriff’s Office Captain of Criminal Investigations, Carolynn Johnson
- Watauga County Sheriff’s Office Former Chief Deputy, Paula May
- Watauga County Former Sheriff, Red Lyons
- Watauga County Former Sheriff, Ward Carroll, now deceased
- Watauga County Sheriff’s Office Former Detective, Lieutenant Delmus “Del” Williams
- Watauga County Sheriff’s Office Former Chief Deputy, Johnny Carroll
- Watauga County Sheriff’s Office Former Detective, Jerry Vaughn
- Boone Police Department, Former Chief, Clyde Tester, now deceased
- Boone Police Department, Former Chief Zane Tester
- Boone Police Department Former Captain Arlie Isaacs, now deceased
- Boone Police Department Former Dispatcher, Johnny Tester
- Boone Police Department Former Dispatcher, Gray Isaacs, now deceased
- Boone Police Department Former Detective, Sergeant William Watson
- Boone Police Department Former Sergeant, Frank Guy
- North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge for the Northwestern District, Chris Laws
- North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Special Agent, Wade Colvard
- North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Former Special Agent, Wallace Hardwick, now deceased
- North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Former Special Agent, Steve Cabe, now deceased
- North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Former Special Agent, Charlie Whitman, now deceased
- North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Former Special Agent, Larry Wagner
- White County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy, Robert Ingram
- Former North Carolina Attorney General, and Former Secretary of State of North Carolina, Rufus Edmisten
- Appalachian State University Police Department Captain of Operations, Johnny Brown
- Appalachian State University Critical-Crisis Communications Specialist, Emily Bausch
The Sheriff’s office thanked each of these women and men who contributed to years of investigative work and commend them for their commitment and willingness to help.
Below is the story that originally appeared in the Feb. 7, 1972, edition of the Watauga Democrat.
Triple Slaying Stuns Boone Area
Authorities continued Monday to follow up “clues” in the triple slayings last Thursday night of a Boone automobile dealer, his wife and son.
Resulting from what Watauga County Sheriff Ward Carroll termed “the worst crime I can recall here,” Bruce Durham, 51, Virginia Church Durham, 46, and Bobby Joe Durham, a 19-year-old freshman at Appalachian State University, were found dead at the Durham residence on 105 bypass about two miles west of Boone shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday.
The bodies were discovered by their son-in-law, Troy Hall and Cecil Small, according to Sheriff Carroll.
Hall went to the house, the sheriff reported, after he said he received a call from Mrs. Durham on the telephone, but the phone went dead during a brief conversation. Hall was quoted as saying that his mother-in-law said (Black) men held her husband and son in a back room of the spilt-level home. The wall phone was later found to be disconnected with the receiver laying on the floor.
The slayings apparently took place during blizzard-like weather in the Boone area, which slowed down traffic and caused hazardous traveling conditions. There was an accumulation of snow on the ground in temperatures that ranged from 15-20 degrees above zero.
Officers were told a green and white four-wheeled GMC vehicle had been seen leaving the Durham home shortly after 10:30. Later, about 12:30, Sheriff Carroll and State Highway Patrol Trooper George Baker, acting on a report, found a vehicle answer this description and bearing a dealer tag ditched about a mile from the Durham residence on Poplar Grove Road headed toward Boone.
Hall reported to the officers that the telephone call came to his mobile home residence, four miles away, at 10:30. He said he first thought it to be “a practical joke” but then he and his wife put on their coats and started out in the stormy night. He said his car wouldn’t start and he got a neighbor, Cecil Small, a private detective, to drive them to the Durham home.
Because of icing conditions on the steep hill leading up to the Durham home, Hall said he and Small went afoot up to the residence where they discovered the atrocity. They returned to a neighbor’s apartment, where Hall reportedly called the Boone Police Department Communications Center.
John Tester, dispatcher on duty, said the call came in at 10:50 and that the caller seemed to be “mighty shook up.” Tester said he almost couldn’t get enough out of Hall to find out what had happened, but immediately alarmed duty lawmen on the radio.
Shortly after 11 p.m., officers from the Watauga Sheriff’s Department, State Highway Patrol, Town of Boone Police Department and state Bureau of Investigation converged upon the scene of the triple slayings.
Soon thereafter, another call resulted in the dispatching of ambulances from The Watauga Ambulance Service and Watauga Rescue Squad.
In his first statement concerning the slayings, Sheriff Carroll on Friday morning said it was believed the killings were because of a “grudge.”
Officers found the Durham home almost completely wrecked, with clothing dumped from drawers, pictures torn from the walls, closets divested of their contents and some furniture disarranged. There was a small pool of blood just inside the door of the den, which was just off the double carport and where the Durhams are believed to have been having a snack while watching television.
The television set was still on when officers arrived and there were three glasses of partially consumed soft drink and a plate with some food in it on a coffee table. On the kitchen table, there was a partially eaten baked chicken.
The fully-clothed bodies were found in the bathtub of a downstairs bathroom, with heads submerged and the water still running. Later, it was reported that the examination showed there were rope burns around each throat.
The bodies were sent by the State Bureau of Investigation agents to Chapel Hill for an autopsy. The result of that autopsy were given Saturday morning and Dr. Page Hudson, state medical examiner, said Mrs. Durham died of strangulation and that the two men died of strangulation and drowning.
Upon further examination of the ransacked house, a bank deposit bag with an undetermined amount of money was reportedly found laying on the floor. But, it was reported by officers that a silver plate and other items were found in the vehicle believed to have been taken from the Durham residence.
The vehicle was the same one driven by Durham earlier in the evening to attend a Boone Rotary Club meeting, according to a fellow club member who rode with him.
During Friday, agents of the State Bureau of Investigation began a thorough investigation into the crime. By Saturday morning, seven or eight agents were on the scene. Two top physicists from the State Crime Laboratory arrived in Boone late Saturday and the agents worked well into Saturday night trying to piece together the clues found at the Durham residence.
Mr. and Mrs. Durham were natives of Wilkes County. She was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Calvin Church of the Purlear Community. He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Coy Durham of the Lomax Community.
Prior to coming to Boone in November, 1969, after purchasing the Buick agency from G. C. Greene, Jr, the Durhams resided in Mount Airy. The name of the firm was changed from Greene Buick-Pontiac Co. to Modern Buick-Pontiac Co. The new dealership became effective Nov. 18, 1969.
Mr. Durham graduated from Appalachian State University in 1941 with a degree in history and physical education. He taught one year at Mount Pleasant School in Wilkes County after World War II. For the last six years before coming to Boone. Mr. Durham operated the Mount Airy Auto Loan and Sales Finance Co. Prior to that, he was associated with Home Finance Company for 13 years.
Funeral services for Mr. and Mrs Durham and son, Bobby Joe, were held Sunday afternoon at First Baptist Church in Boone. Burial was in Pleasant Home Baptist Church cemetery in Wilkes County.
In the Feb. 7, 1972 edition of the Watauga Democrat, a reward of $4,000 was reported “for evidence that will result in the arrest and conviction” of Bryce Durham, Virginia Church Durham and Bobby Joe Durham. The reward money continued to grow with the Watauga Democrat reported it went up to more $10,000 (worth nearly $67,000 today) in later editions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.