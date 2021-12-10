BOONE — It rained 3-pointers at Lentz Eggers Gym on Dec. 10. Parkway's long range shooting acumen propelled them to an upset win over No. 2 seeded Blowing Rock, 32-29.
"Credit Parkway for its good defense tonight," said Blowing Rock head coach Todd Hartley after the game. "We didn't make a lot of shots, including layups, that we normally make. Offensively, their pick-and-roll was working for them and they got all of those 3-pointers. Their scoring success and our miscues were the difference in this game."
Parkway got a pair of successful shots from behind the 3-point arc — each — by J J Everett, Cole Lewis and Daniel Jones. Everett led all Parkway scorers with 12 points on the night, while Jones and Lewis added 8 and 6, respectively, for the victors.
Blowing Rock point guard Kilby Hartley poured in a game-high 13 points, while Julian Miranda and Kyle Williams added 8 and 5, respectively for the Rockets.
Early on in the final semifinal tilt of the evening, things looked to be going the Rockets' way in what proved to be the most entertaining of the four Watauga Middle School Championship tournament semifinals. Although the game was tied, 7-7, at the end of the first quarter, the Rockets held a tenuous, 15-13 advantage at intermission. It could well have been a larger lead except for some mental mistakes, such as lane violations that voided otherwise successful shots from the charity stripe.
A 12-5 surge by Parkway in the third quarter, though, gave the Boone east siders the upper hand. It was a surge that included both of Lewis' 3-pointers and one of Jones', and a flurry of missed opportunities by the Rockets during the period.
"This is exactly the arena where every boy in Watauga County wants to play," said Hartley. "It may be a bigger stage with different lighting and different backgrounds to the baskets, but it is the same for both teams. This is the place we all wanted to play. We just came up a bit short here tonight."
With the win, Parkway advances to the championship final on Dec. 13, against Hardin Park at Lentz Eggers Gym following the girls championship game, Blowing Rock vs. Cove Creek, 5:30 p.m.
