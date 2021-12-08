NEWLAND — Trees for Troops, the national program that provides free, farm-grown Christmas trees to armed forces members and their families each Christmas, took place on Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Heritage Park Cooperative Extension Community Center. This marked the 17th time the event took place.
Since Trees for Troops began in 2005, farmers have donated 262,265 trees to servicemen and women. This year, through the efforts of the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association and its members, North Carolina pledged to donate 600 trees between the two pick-up locations.
The North Carolina Christmas Tree Association sent 271 real Christmas trees from Newland’s Heritage Park site to troops and military families, a feat that reinforced the enriched tradition in Avery County.
Trees for Troops is a program of the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation, working together with FedEx and American Christmas tree farmers and retailers. Trees are provided through the generosity of Christmas tree growers, retailers, and consumers across the country, with shipping provided by FedEx. Each year the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association hosts two loading events where NC growers donate and load trees.
Among the participants in this year’s event were Jennifer Greene, Executive Director of the NC Christmas Tree Association, as well as volunteers from the NC Christmas Tree Association, local Christmas tree farmers and workers, and local volunteers, as well as the JROTC group from Avery County High School.
For more information, email info@ncchristmastrees.com.
