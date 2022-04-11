DEEP GAP — Members of the Deep Gap Volunteer Fire Department participated in a "live burn" training on April 9, getting practical firefighter training by burning down a house.
“There’s nothing better than training in this environment. We’re gonna face the natural fire, and it’s a rare opportunity, so we want to take advantage of it,” DGVFD Chief Seth Norris said.
In the burn building DGVFD has at its station, Norris said it’s not reflective of an actual structure fire.
“All these conditions together make this the ideal training ground,” Norris said. “We want to train like we fight.”
During the training, fire marshals and instructors set rooms on fire so that a firefighter could see how the fire operates and moves before putting it out.
“During that time, we teach them fire behavior,” Norris said. “We show them how fire grows, how the heat changes in the atmosphere, hazards to be aware of. All of that happens before they even open the hose to put the fire out of course. At that point, that’s when they extinguish the fire using modern suppression techniques.”
Multiple crews conducted that kind of training before letting the house catch entirely on fire.
Norris said that a property owner had recognized that they would like to donate the house to the fire department instead of demolishing it.
“So if it meets a number of criteria — cannot have asbestos and a number of other criteria — then it creates an opportunity for us,” Norris said. “It’s a good alternative for property owners to demolition. A little bit lower cost and obviously it’s a great opportunity for the fire service. He recognized that he wanted that off that property, and so the two choices were demolish or donate it for training.”
Norris said people offer houses more than they can actually burn due to safety requirements. He said they also don’t just want to burn down a house for environmental reasons.
Multiple fire instructors and fire marshals — like Watauga County Fire Marshal Shane Garland and state fire investigator Taylor Marsh — were also on scene to teach.
If a call had come in during their training, Norris said that like many other departments in Watauga County, they would have also called other departments to help respond. Deep Gap VFD also maintained a predetermined engine at the training to respond incase the department gets another call in its district. Crews were also at the house on Monday, April 4, to do room burning to assist a fire investigation class so students could see visuals and after effects of a fire.
Firefighters from Champion Volunteer Fire Department also participated in the training on April 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.