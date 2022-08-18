everett and leon file signing

Carter Everett and Orlando Leon sign up for a football future at Appalachian State back in February of this year.

 File photo
cartereverettsmile

Smiling after a fruitful practice, Carter Everett hopes to draw on the ability he has shown before to overcome obstacles, and use that to succeed at App State academically and athletically.
orlando leon flex

Orlando Leon flexes, showing off the results of hard work put in at practices for both App State and Watauga.
everett and leon stand around jerry moore

App State commits Carter Everett and Orlando Leon alongside former Mountaineers coach Jerry Moore at the duo’s signing ceremony back on Feb. 2.

