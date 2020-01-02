BLOWING ROCK – The town council for Blowing Rock will hold its annual retreat from Jan. 6-8 at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum, scheduled from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Holding the retreat in Blowing Rock is a change from previous years, where the retreat was held in Asheville. The council voted 3-2 in favor of Blowing Rock in December.
The move in town was done, according to its proponents, to provide more transparency for the citizens.
Retreats are where priorities are set for the upcoming year and where first ideas for the upcoming budget, which runs from July 2020 through June 2021, are presented.
According to Blowing Rock Town Manager Shane Fox, the biggest items of discussion will center on infrastructure projects.
Paving most of the town’s streets will be a focus in 2020, Fox noted, as the funds from the third issuance of the 2014 Community Improvement Bonds will be coming in. Fox estimated the project will end up at more than $2 million and is going out to bid prior to the retreat.
Other discussion points will be the Middle Fork Greenway, the Bass Lake sidewalk project, as well as Parks and Recreation plans for Memorial Park’s revitalization.
Other discussion items will be moving non-emergency police services in house, instead of having it go through Boone and Watauga County.
Fox said the plan is to resume those services starting July 1, 2020, the first date of the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Water plant needs, pressure valves and different meter options will be discussed in order to create a priority list, Fox said.
The budget for the retreat will be posted on the town’s website townofblowingrocknc.gov on either Jan. 2 or 3, Fox said.
