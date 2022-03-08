BLOWING ROCK — There is no approval for undergrounding utilities on Main Street in Blowing Rock but a split vote by the board of commissioners advanced the subject during the March 8 regular meeting of town council.
The council faced a full agenda but the mayor and board of commissioners got through several weighty decisions in just over three hours.
The preliminary business of the town council included passage of the consent agenda, as well as hearing public comments. The public comments included support for undergrounding utilities as well as several restaurant owners about restrictions on outside dining. Representatives of Blowing Rock Ale House, Speckled Trout & Bottle Shop, and El Rincon discussed the impact of the pandemic necessitating their pivoting to outside dining and takeout, the broad embrace of outside dining and how it has impacted their respective businesses. They uniformly asked the board of commissioners to instruct the Planning Board to review the existing ordinances and hold off on enforcing them until they have had an opportunity to review suggested changes, if any.
PRESENTATION
Property Tax Revaluation — The council heard a presentation by the consulting firm hired by Watauga County to assist in the revaluation of all properties in Watauga County, as mandated by state law to be done at least every 8 years. The council was told that, in general, the property increases ranged from 46 percent to 51 percent since the last valuation was done in 2014 (8 years ago). The revaluation notices should be arriving by mail toward the end of March.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
- Short Term Rentals — Planning Director Kevin Rothrock asked the board of commissioners to consider a small change to the ordinances covering short-term rentals, eliminating the word "use" in the current language, which could be interpreted with unintended consequences. The commissioners voted to approve the suggested changes, unanimously.
- Blowing Rock Country Club SUP request — The Blowing Rock Country Club submitted a request for the construction of a new pro shop between the current shop in the main building and the new fitness center. The approximately 5.5 acres is currently zoned R15/R6 and such uses are permitted under those zoning categories. The measure passed unanimously.
REGULAR AGENDA
Winter Retreat — The council members heard a recap of issues brought before them during the recent Winter Retreat, including a number of infrastructure needs and their cost.
EMS Resolution — Town Manager Shane Fox presented for the board of commissioners' approval a resolution asking Watauga County to approve funding for a 24/7 ambulance to be based in Blowing Rock. He stated that the first such request was in 1974, and provided statistics supporting the need for a Blowing Rock based ambulance as well as in the rest of the county. The board of commissioners passed the resolution unanimously, adding the word "again" in the final paragraph to underline the fact that his is not the first time the Blowing Rock town council has made this request.
Board Appointments: The council approved the appointment of the following individuals for the expiring or vacant terms:
- ABC Board: Jerry Starnes
- Planning Board: Tom Barrett, Cat Perry, Christopher Squires, Sam Glover
- Board of Adjustment: E.B. Springs IV, Paul McGill (alternate)
- BRAAC: Bo Henderson, Whitney Brown
- TDA: Kevin Walker, Greg Tarbutton
Paid Parking Committee: A large group of organizations and town interest groups were recommended by Blowing Rock Police Chief Aaron Miller to be members of a committee considering the various issues and impact of transitioning to paid parking downtown. Two members of town council are to be included on the committee, Melissa Pickett and Doug Matheson. The board of commissioners unanimously approved formation of the committee.
Undergrounding Utilities: After considerable discussion, the board of commissioners voted 3-2 to approve the expenditure of approximately $116,000 to Blue Ridge Energy and McGill Associates to complete biddable plans for undergrounding utilities on Main Street at the same time the street will be torn up for the water and sewer line replacements. The water and sewer line project is estimated at $4.8 million and that funding is already in place. Adding the undergrounding utilities component is estimated at approximately $3.9 million by a Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce committee that has studied the potential of the project, but the analysis and design work by Blue Ridge Energy and McGill Associates should be sufficient to get actual numbers from contractors bidding for the work. The council is approving the work necessary to make an informed decision as to whether or not to go forward with undergrounding utilities. Melissa Pickett, David Harwood and Pete Gherini voted in favor. The nay votes were by Albert Yount and Doug Matheson.
Parks & Recreation Summer Camp Fees: After a presentation by Parks & Recreation Director Jennifer Brown comparing Blowing Rock's current summer camp fees with others in the area, the council unanimously approved her recommendation to increase the fees for residents and non-residents that will still remain substantially below the fees charged by other, similar programs in the area.
