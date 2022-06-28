BLOWING ROCK —Although there were no decisions made nor votes taken at the June 29 “Summer Retreat” of Blowing Rock’s town council, a number of issues were discussed and even clarity brought to some topics.
Summary impressions:
- Memorial Park Improvements. The council members saw a revised graphic of where various new proposed or reorganized features of the park would be placed, from sidewalks, retaining walls, picnic shelter and restrooms, to dedicated and shared use tennis, basketball, volleyball and pickleball courts to complement the existing playground and gazebo facilities. The revised plans also accommodate shuffleboard and cornhole areas, and an enlarged equipment building. The park renovations are being funded with PARTF grant, town, TDA, and ABC contributions, as well as other potential sources. An insightful question was raised by Commissioner Doug Matheson: the loss of grass areas to accommodate the various courts and playing surfaces.
- Emergency Services. Emergency Services director Kent Graham spoke to the council about a recent decision to be implemented by the Blowing Rock Fire Rock Fire District board, effective July 1. The fire district has formed a partnership with Caldwell County Emergency Services to provide 24/7 ambulance service for the portion of the fire district that is in Caldwell County. Blowing Rock Fire District, Graham said, will no longer be in the ambulance business. “We are not funded for that nor staffed for that,” Graham said in disclosing that Blowing Rock will no longer be able to provide backup ambulance service to Watauga County. Graham introduced Caldwell County EMS director Dino DiBernardi, who gave more specifics about the services being provided and that will be based in Blowing Rock. A couple of key sound bites from DiBernardi’s presentation: “Our county taxpayer dollars are to provide 911 emergency services, not convalescence transport, which is a separate activity and we are in the process of outsourcing convalescence transport to a private contractor.” Another telling soundbite: “Every year, I remind our county commissioners ‘to please don’t balance your budget on the backs of EMS.’” DiBernardi insisted that emergency services, including ambulance transport, are not profit centers, but in the case of ambulance transport can be revenue generators. He suggested that ambulance transport, along with first response services, are among the most important pre-hospital functions. “If you have the time to take yourself to the doctor or hospital, it is probably not as serious. If you are calling 911, there is a more urgent need that must be dealt with immediately.”
- Blowing Rock TDA. Executive director Tracy Brown gave a summary report of tourism-related statistics and performance over the last year. He said things are beginning to be more normal relative to the past two years of non-normal activity. He emphasized that although occupancy tax revenue in the most recent 12 months is approximately 71 percent higher than the 2018-19 fiscal year he described as the last “normal” period, “We have a scheduling problem, not a tourism problem.” He gave several examples of where multiple events are occurring on the same weekend, suggesting that they be spread out over the calendar. His examples included Art in the Park, Tour of Homes, Symphony by the Lake, and the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show all occurring on the same weekend. He shared images of events occurring at the American Legion Building where the event organizers blocked off all public parking next to the building for entire days, “reserving” the spaces for that special event. Town Manager Shane Fox, Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Brown, and Facilities & Recreation Coordinator Thomas Steele all spoke to steps being taken to change the facility rental process.
- Blowing Rock Appearance Advisory Commission. The commission’s chairman, Chris Wetmore addressed the town council members with other BRAAC members Curtis Andrews and Bo Henderson also in attendance. The BRAAC presentation sought clarification from the town council as to the role of the volunteer board and when their advice and counsel would be sought and when it would not be sought. There was an apparent miscommunication with regard to the commissioners’ going forward with the recently approved History Walk when, Wetmore said, BRAAC’s counsel would have been constructive in advance of any approval. He cited a late, unsolicited discussion he had with a History Walk organizer that resulted in significant changes being made to the plans because of the questions asked and concerns brought forward by BRAAC.
- Paid Parking. The plans are moving forward and the committee recommendations have been received. However, Police Chief Aaron Miller stated that so far only one vendor had responded to their solicitation of interest.
- Outdoor Dining. Planning Director Kevin Rothrock went through a list of suggestions developed by a planning board sub-committee and answered town council members’ requests for clarification on a number issues, including the number of parking spaces, seats allowed, and lighting, among others.
