BLOWING ROCK — Town Manager Shane Fox took on a God-like quality on May 10, "speaking from the ceiling" for his participation in the regular meeting of the Blowing Rock town council.
Fox was in Winston-Salem, participating remotely so that he could also attend what turned out to be his son's last high school baseball game. Ryan Fox is a senior starting pitcher competing for South Caldwell High School (Hudson), and the Spartans lost, 7-4, at Reagan High School (Pfafftown) in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A state playoffs on May 10.
Back in Blowing Rock, the board of commissioners along with Mayor Charlie Sellers dealt with a relatively light agenda, dispatching it in one hour and six minutes before going into closed session for an update on current litigation.
CONSENT AGENDA
Passed unanimously by the commissioners were three items, including a resolution to accept the $4.8 million grant from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality for the Main Street water and sewer lines construction project; approval of a free-to-the-public dance performance in Memorial Park on June 3 by members of the High Country Dance Studio that includes dances recently performed in Ireland; and a tax refund request by Martin Hirschhorn amounting to $986.47.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
- The board of commissioners unanimously approved the town's entering into a contract to finance the purchase of the parcel at the intersection of Valley Boulevard and North Main Street owned by the North Carolina Department of Transportation for $442,250. No one from the public spoke against the land acquisition, but persons wishing to comment may email town clerk Hilari Hubner, clerk@townofblowingrocknc.gov within 24 hours after the close of the May 10 public hearing. This land purchase was initiated by the previously sitting board of commissioners.
- After considerable discussion that included public comments from resident Janie Sellers, a retired attorney and board member of the Blowing Rock Civic Association as well as a recommendation from town attorney Allen Moseley, the board of commissioners unanimously voted to table consideration of a change to the ordinance(s) relating to short-term rentals, sending the various suggestions back to the Planning Board for consideration while monitoring what is happening in other jurisdictions within North Carolina.
REGULAR AGENDA
- The board of commissioners unanimously approved a proposed rate increase for use of Robbins Pool after a presentation by Jennifer Brown, Director of Parks and Recreation. Brown showed comparisons of Blowing Rock's current fee structure vs. the rates charged by Watauga County Parks and Recreation and the YMCA in Banner Elk. She stated that the fee increases and the change in rate structure were warranted because of rising costs, including recent wage and salary increases of employees.
- Blowing Rock Police Chief Aaron Miller reported briefly on the work of the paid parking committee. He said that one of the sub-committees had completed their recommendations and he expected the other one to do so when they meet next week. He hopes to have a final report by the July meeting of town council.
Early in the meeting was a presentation by AMOREM, a non-profit organization focused on Hospice- and Palliative Care-related services. The organization is expanding with the construction of a new in-patient care facility in Watauga County. For more information about the organization, visit https://www.amoremsupport.org/.
During the town council and staff member comments at the end of the closed session, Commissioner David Harwood expressed appreciation for the work of intern Ellie Nichols, who he disclosed has been accepted to North Carolina State University on a "full ride" scholarship.
The meeting went into closed session at approximately 7:06 p.m. and was not expected to vote on any decisions upon reconvening in open session before adjourning.
