BLOWING ROCK — By a 4-1 vote at its Tuesday, Nov. 12 meeting, the Blowing Rock Town Council approved a conditional rezoning request that includes a five-year vested rights period for construction of new commercial and residential space on the site of the former New River Inn in the 6800 block of Valley Boulevard.
The presentation to the council was made by 4FortyFour, which owns the property and has planned for the development of the land. The property has been unused for more than 25 years.
4FortyFour co-owner Kevin Troyer said the plan is for the company’s main office to relocate to a new building at the site where the New River Inn office sits, then build between 10 and 16 residential units on the property. The project is currently known as The Village on the Headwaters.
“We see it more through the lens of stewarding the property rather than owning it,” Troyer said. “We want to create something the entire community can be proud of.”
Councilwoman Sue Sweeting was the lone vote against the conditional rezoning. Despite loving the plan, Sweeting said she would rather any future updates to the plan go through town council rather than town staff.
“We’re the ones who need to know what’s going on, we’re the ones that will hear about it and as a council, we need to be responsible,” Sweeting said.
Applicant-proposed conditions were a major basis of the discussion. The flexibility in number of units up to 16 and five-year vested rights were what Troyer and 4FortyFour wanted, as explained by Blowing Rock Planning Director Kevin Rothrock.
North Carolina state law allows up to five-year vested rights on a conditional permit, Rothrock explained. Vested rights means that once approved, the developer has that time to secure the permits for the building they got approval for. Typically, applicants have two years of vested rights, Rothrock said.
As explained by David Harwood of Sketchline Architecture – the architect of the project – the five-year vested rights request was so the developers can examine market conditions once they build one set of units. 4FortyFour could change up their plans to build certain types of units in following phases, Harwood said.
Harwood was elected to Blowing Rock Town Council on Nov. 5 and is set to take his seat on the council on Dec. 10 after the results of the election are made official on Friday, Nov. 15.
Currently, the plan is to build a single one-bedroom and three two-bedroom cottages, as well as three one-bedroom and three two-bedroom tree houses for a total of 10 residential units. Future plans could include a second commercial space, which could be used for storage, Troyer explained, or up to 16 residential units.
A sample of what the exterior of the building was in council chambers, including siding, a window and a roof.
Harwood explained that the project would support 17 priorities and goals outlined in the 2014 Blowing Rock Comprehensive Plan, such as providing pedestrian access to the planned Middle Fork Greenway.
Parking spaces would have to be added if the project went up to 16 units, Rothrock explained, and the site plan had a spot for additional spaces if needed to comply with Blowing Rock town code.
Other aspects of the project include solar panels on the south-facing roof of the commercial building that would supply all the building’s electricity. Rothrock explained they won’t be visible to northbound drivers on Valley Boulevard.
Currently, there is no start date on the project, Troyer said.
The presentation by Harwood, Troyer, general contractor Preston Spencer, interior designer Emily Anderson, Municipal Engineering’s Michael Trew and others went more than 30 minutes and included multiple presentations of the project. Harwood said the idea was to get everything approved in one swoop and leave no unknowns.
Troyer, Harwood and others who are part of the project took questions from the council about trash pickup, the slope of the property and the parking spaces. Councilwoman Virginia Powell and Sweeting initially questioned granting five years of vested rights.
“To give you free reign to do whatever you may do in five years, adjust it, mix it up, based on market demands and alter the location of things, I’ve never ever seen us do that,” Powell said early in the discussion.
Troyer said the plan isn’t to wait most of the five years, stating they want to build the office building in the near future.
At the end, of the discussion, Powell said she understood the explanation of doing the project in phases justifying the five-year request and voiced her support for it.
Councilman Jim Steele said he trusts 4FortyFour, saying they did their job and that the five-year vested rights would not set a precedent as every conditional rezoning has to stand on its own merits. Councilperson Albert Young said that he trusted Troyer.
“I really don’t see any downside to this project at all,” Steele said. “This project will enhance our village and our whole area.”
In other business by the council, $4.37 million worth of general obligations public improvement bonds, initially approved in a 2014 general vote, were unanimously approved by the council to be issued.
According to Blowing Rock Finance Director Nicole Norman, the breakdown is that $3,689,706 will go toward transportation projects, $303,000 will go to sewer projects and the remaining $1,695,304 will go toward various projects such as sidewalks and Memorial Park improvements.
Norman said the bond issuance will complete all planned paving projects in the town, and that the town should see a boon of funds in tax revaluation from Caldwell and Watauga counties in 2021 and 2022, respectively.
Two hours before the meeting, Norman said she found out that the town retained its AA+ credit rating from S&P, which drew a round of applause from the crowd in attendance.
New River Conservancy President George Santucci gave a presentation about the status of the planned streambank restoration project on the Middle Fork New River behind the Blowing Rock Water Plant.
Santucci said that since the river is a federally designated impaired waterway, funds from the Environmental Protection Agency’s 319 Grant program could be attained.
Recently, the New River Conservancy finished a watershed plan that designates certain projects to be funded, Santucci said, and that will be submitted to the N.C. Division of Water Resources.
The timeline currently is to have an initial design process done by the end of January 2020 to apply for a Clean Water Management Trust Fund Grant, then go for the 319 Grant in May 2020.
Final designs are expected to be done in August 2020 with all permits secured by November 2020, with potential construction to restore the streambanks taking place in 2021 at the earliest, Santucci said.
A K9 Keg Pull will take place on Park Avenue near Main Street and a beer garden will be on the lawn of the nearby Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, according to a resolution unanimously approved by the council.
The two events will be a part of the four-day Blowing Rock WinterFest, with dozens of events taking place Jan. 23-26, 2020 in various locations around town.
Blowing Rock Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Brown presented several options for the K9 Keg Pull, including using Wallingford Avenue. In October, council members questioned the idea of having a beer garden in the parking lot of the Blowing Rock Police Department, questioning the optics of the idea that had been presented by staff.
Other items taken up at the council meeting include the following:
- The Sunset Drive streetscape project is on track for completion by the end of November, Blowing Rock Town Manager Shane Fox stated. Milling began on Nov. 11 and paving is scheduled for the week of Nov. 18-22, Fox added, noting that the temperatures have to be more than 40 degrees for paving to occur. The project is on budget, Fox said.
- The re-installation of trees and plantings on Valley Boulevard by the N.C. Department of Transportation and Blowing Rock town staff is underway, Fox stated. Previously, trees and plantings installed by NCDOT died and were the subject of numerous complaints by council members and Blowing Rock citizens.
- The Bovino property at 250 Old U.S. 321 was approved unanimously for voluntary annexation. The purpose would be for the property to connect to town sewer with the option for connecting with town water in the future. The annexation would be effective Nov. 30, Rothrock said.
- The town unanimously approved to reallocate $7,000 from the 1888 Museum fund to Edgewood Cottage for a roof replacement.
- Councilman Doug Matheson reported that AppalCART counted 60 riders of the Blowing Rock route on the four Saturdays it was operational in October. The route is likely to return in summer 2020, Matheson previously stated.
- Fox told council that the Sourwood Lane project is “99 percent complete.”
