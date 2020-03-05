BLOWING ROCK — Even though it’s been open since last spring, Tomahawk Hill at Mystery Hill had its ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, March 3, hosted by the Boone Area and Blowing Rock Chambers of Commerce.
In addition to cutting the ribbon, chamber members got the chance to chuck tomahawks at targets, occasionally scoring hits.
According to Mystery Hill owner Matthew Underwood, the attraction opened in order to attract more families and give the kids an activity to do in addition to the museum,
“You get to see the second-largest collection of Native American artifacts and the kids are gonna get to throw tomahawks,” Underwood said. ‘That’s really why we built it.”
With 12 throwing bays and a tent, Tomahawk Hill is open year-round and also included Cherokee blowdarts, knife throwing and archery in good weather.
Underwood said between openign in May 2019 and December, Tomahawk Hill sold more than 170,000 tomahawk throws.
“We had no clue it was going to be as popular as it is,” Underwood added.
Famously home to the gravitational anomale, Mystery Hill now hosts nine different attractions, such as the Hall of Mystery, Bubblerama, the 1903 Dougherty House Museum (home to Appalachian State University’s founders), the Moon Mullin’s Native American Artifacts Museum, Professor Finnegan’s Old Time Photo Parlour, the Appalachian Fossil and Dinosaur Museum, Doc’s Rocks Gem Mine and more.
Going forward, Underwood said there’s going to be big plans for Mystery Hill in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.