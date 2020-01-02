WASHINGTON, D.C. — The national minimum age for purchasing tobacco products will go up to 21 from 18 in 2020 after President Donald Trump signed a bill on Dec. 20 that passed with bipartisan support by Congress.
“It shall be unlawful for any retailer to sell a tobacco product to any person younger than 21 years of age,” H.R. 1865 states.
H.R. 1865 is an ombudsman appropriations act that included dozens of federal funding priorities.
According to the new law, the smoking age change will take place sometime in 2020 after the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services publishes a final rule to update the regulations of the Food and Drug Administration within 180 days of passage. After publishing, the final rule will take effect no more than 90 days later, according to the law.
The final votes in the U.S. House and Senate were 297-120 and 71-23 in favor, respectively. Senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr voted “aye” while U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-Banner Elk) voted “nay,” according to the official roll call.
In a Dec. 27 statement, Foxx said her “nay” vote was because of other aspects of H.R. 1865 and supported raising the tobacco purchasing age to 21.
Age limits for tobacco purchase varied depending on the state. The national age limit for tobacco purchase was 18, but more than 15 states, most recently New York and Ohio, raised the minimum age to 21, according to the national nonprofit Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. In addition, more than 350 municipalities including Washignton, D.C. and the territory of Guam, but no locations in North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia or South Carolina, had raised the age.
According to media reports, the age limit change comes after growing concern about e-cigarette and vaping usage among young people. Trump had previously supported raising the national age limit to 21 and tweeted his support for the measure after signing H.R. 1865.
The 2018 Watauga County State of Health, released in September by AppHealthCare, noted that tobacco use was one of the top risk factors associated with poor health.
The 2019 “Monitoring the Future” study, an annual report by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, noted a rise in vaping of nicotine and marijuana among teens, saying percentages had doubled in the last two years. In the study, more than 20 percent of 12th graders said they had vaped marijuana within the last year.
In response to a question on the support of the new law on the Watauga Democrat‘s Facebook page, many respondents were in favor. However some questioned the idea.
“I’m of two minds. I get the ‘if you’re old enough to die for your country, you’re old enough to buy cigarettes’ argument, hard to counter that.” said Kerstin Dolan Trachtenberg of Vilas. “But there is almost nothing worse for health or more addictive that’s legal than nicotine. The Medicare/Medicaid costs associated with smoking are astronomical, especially later in life. I don’t see anything wrong with making it more difficult for young people to purchase tobacco products until they get a little more maturity under their belts.”
“Absolutely agree with all efforts to curb this trend that is proving itself to be more and more dangerous,” Franda Raymer of Glendale Springs. “Vaping was initiated solely to grab more young people into a smoking habit. Time to curb such (nefarious) goals.”
“The older you make the legal age, the more kids want to do it; I’ve seen it first hand,” said Nathan Jernigan of Rich Mountain and Vilas. “Also as someone who chews, and is not 21, this would greatly upset me and doesn’t even seem realistic that I wouldn’t be able to buy a can of snuff.”
“I support the raising of the age for tobacco/vaping products to 21 years old just like for alcohol products/lottery tickets and probably likely soon, to include legal marijuana products when this becomes legal down the road,” said Paul Mancini of Boone.
“I’m in Boone, and am a therapist who works with adolescents who abuse substances,” said Susan Blevins of Boone. “90 percent of the kids I work with are under 18, and have no problem accessing tobacco/vaping products (or any other substance they want), regardless of legality. It seems it would be more effective to put more money into prevention measures, like those targeted by the Watauga Substance Abuse Prevention program, than to raise the legal age. In this day and time, changing the law is really just a token gesture and, like the ‘War on Drugs,’ will likely do very little to actually address the problem.”
