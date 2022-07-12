BLOWING ROCK — The story of Lillian D. Arhelger, a Girl Scout leader and high school teacher-coach from Charlotte, does not have a happy ending. She died trying to save one of her Girls Scouts on the Glen Burney Trail in 1931.
While there are many beautiful aspects to a journey along this mountain path whose trailhead is in downtown Blowing Rock, it is best hiked knowing the dangers. It is steep, which means it is somewhat easy going down but far more challenging in getting back to the top. The rocks over which you must traverse can get slick. The two major waterfalls beckon the adventurous, even luring them too far out on the edge, beyond safety.
Bryan P. Crutcher penned this account of what happened to Arlhelger in 1931, perhaps serving as a reminder to the many drawn to a Glen Burney adventure.
Literature throughout the ages has chronicled acts of personal heroism that inspire our awe and admiration. Yet, those that touch our deepest sense of humanity are those of selfless, personal sacrifice for another. This truth is evidenced by the reverence wartime veterans accord Congressional Medal of Honor recipients, in reading narratives of their valor.
Accounts of selfless courage, acted out by ordinary folk on behalf of another, ending in personal sacrifice, are both as extraordinary and as astonishing as they are humbling.
One such extraordinary personal sacrifice, arising from a long-forgotten tragedy, occurred at Glen Burney Falls here in Blowing Rock some ninety-one years ago. Those events and Miss Lillian Dorothea Arhelger’s noble heroism are now commemorated at the falls by a handsome bronze plaque provided by Jim Walters. His gift honors the memory of her courageous sacrifice and provides a cautionary tale for all who venture upon the Glen Burney Trail.
In mid-June 1931, twenty-five Girl Scouts of Myers Park Presbyterian Church, led by five counselors, departed Charlotte for a fun-filled week at Miss Mary Catherine Thomson’s summer camp, Alloh-Wes-Tee, near Blowing Rock.
The camp’s seventy-five acres of woods, fields, and its mountain stream offered these “city girls” a range of exciting outdoor athletic and wilderness activities. An especially memorable adventure was the day-long hike on Grandfather Mountain with an overnight camp out.
On Saturday, June 20, the troop set off on a hike to New Year’s Creek for wading and swimming in the pool below Glen Burney Falls. All were mindful of Miss Thomson’s caution and her direction that, from Globe Road, they were to follow the second or lower approach trail, which led to the pool. The first or upper trail was to be avoided because it ended above the sixty-foot high cataract.
On the hike to Globe Road, the main party began to separate, with the lead group comprised of counselors, Miss Arhelger, Mrs. Abbott, Miss Turlington, Miss Pearce and campers, Catherine Virginia Baxter and Dorothy McFadden arriving on Globe Road to find several indistinct, confusing trail heads. The counselors conferred and decided upon the trail most clearly defined. This decision was to prove deadly wrong. The steep, arduous descent over fallen trees, boulders, and through rhododendron thickets brought them out on the rocks above Glen Burney Falls. As the counselors sought a parallel path down some sixty feet to the pool, Virginia and Dorothy, hand-in-hand, ventured out onto the rocks. Virginia stumbled and fell into the torrent with Dorothy screaming for help and vainly trying to pull her to safety. In but an instant, Virginia was carried over the first ledge by the cascading water. Miss Arhelger, dashing to her aid, slipped and was also swept over the precipice, while thrusting Virginia to the “river right” pool below.
Having witnessed the horror, two counselors grappled down the side of the gorge, clinging to roots and rocks. Miss Turlington rushed to aid Virginia, as Miss Pearce lifted Lillian’s face out of the water. Shortly, two young men, employed at Mayview Manor, happened down the lower trail to find the deepening crisis. One rushed back up the mountainside to find Dr. Mary C. Warfield at her medical clinic behind the Blowing Rock Presbyterian Church. Returning to the gorge with an improvised stretcher, the young men, Dr. Warfield, and Miss Turlington struggled up to Globe Road, bearing Lillian’s broken body. On the lawn of the Susie Parker Stringfellow Memorial (Episcopal) Church they awaited an ambulance arriving from Lenoir. Mrs. Abbott and Miss Pearce followed, carrying Virginia to safety. They were met there by Dr. Rutledge, vacationing from Charleston, who treated Virginia’s injuries.
The following day, Lillian died at Caldwell Hospital.
In Charlotte, former students and players whom Lillian had taught and coached at Central High School campaigned to raise $1,000 needed to construct a permanent memorial to honor Lillian’s extraordinary heroism. That memorial, dedicated in May 1932, is located in Independence Park at the corner of Hawthorne Lane and 7th Street.
