BOONE — When Watauga High School welcomed its new crop of freshmen in August 2018, among them were a host of talented athletes who would define the next four years of Pioneer athletics. Four years, three sports, a host of accolades and a nursing assistant certification later, none left WHS with a résumé quite like Brelyn Sturgill’s.
A varsity player on the Pioneers. volleyball, basketball and soccer teams in all four of her high school years, the Zionville-native started competing early in volleyball and basketball through her older siblings. Among her first coaches was WHS volleyball coach Kim Pryor, who started coaching Sturgill through club and travel teams.
“I’ve seen her both on the basketball court and the volleyball court from, I want to say, first or second grade when they first started doing those clinics,” Pryor said. “She’s very talented, but before that she’s a hard worker. A lot of times as a coach, you see players that have the talent and they don’t work hard because of it. Her entire life, she’s never given less than 100 percent on any play, any drill.”
While also playing basketball and soccer, volleyball quickly became Sturgill’s go-to, and in her eyes, her future.
“I wanted to play volleyball in college,” Sturgill said. “I probably took it more seriously because I went off the mountain to hopefully get more looks from college coaches.”
By the time she got to high school, that work ethic was a requirement if she wanted to play. Sturgill said it was hard to earn a spot in the rotation as a first-year player on the volleyball team, but ended the season second on the team in hit percentage, fifth in kill percentage and with the second-fewest errors in limited playing time.
While she had been something of a part-time player behind more experienced teammates in volleyball, Sturgill played a more active role in the winter, on the basketball team.
“Brelyn was a kid I knew about (when she was in) middle school, but I didn’t know her, just the talk around her,” coach Laura Barry remembered. “When she got it, she was a fearless freshman. She wasn’t afraid of anything, she wasn’t mistake avoidant. She went into everything head-first and I think that’s why she had success at her age.”
A strong defender and rebounder, Sturgill carved out a role on a team, again, chock-full of more experienced players.
“It was really easy for her to find minutes and she played within her role really well,” Barry said. “We had people around her like Brooke Byrd and Rebekah Farthing who had experience in the team and she just fit right in the wings of those kids.”
While many athletes would be satisfied with two full seasons in the span of just six months, Sturgill still had one more box to check with soccer.
“Her freshman year, she joined late because of basketball, which is a recurring theme, and as a ninth grader we put her up top and let her play forward for a little bit in the back half of the season and in the playoffs,” soccer coach Chris Tarnowski said. “She ended up being, I think, the third- or fourth-leading scorer on the team with 11 goals, which is ridiculous.”
Like Pryor, Barry and Tarnowski said that from day one, it was clear Sturgill had the potential to achieve greatness and had the work ethic to deliver on it.
“We could stand in front of a whiteboard with a 100-slide PowerPoint discussing culture, what we want out of our program and what we want players to act like, but when you have the physical, talking example that you can point to, most of the time we can just say, ‘Hey, watch Brelyn,’” Tarnowski said. “She shows exactly what we’re looking for out of these players. Brelyn has served as a great role model for these girls and she’ll be an example that we can point to for many years.”
But after a freshman year full of success, Sturgill’s next two years would be defined by a major challenge.
“See, freshman year was really my full year that was a true high school year. Sophomore year, that’s when we went to March,” Sturgill said, referencing schools switching to remote learning during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Junior year was (a mess) and then senior year, we came back full time with the masks and then we dropped that. So, the last half-year was normal to me.”
While her sophomore volleyball and basketball seasons went off without a hitch, the soccer Pioneers only played three games her junior year before the NCHSAA shut everything down.
“Brelyn took that time in her own kind of quiet sense. She’s not going to come to you and tell you she’s upset, tell you what’s wrong, she likes to deal with it herself, rely on herself going forward,” Tarnowski said. “Her junior year, she came out with just high energy, high intensity like she always did, taking that next step up with her leadership skills. COVID was a speed bump for everybody, but for Brelyn it’s more like she hit the speed bump going 40 miles per hour and acted like it wasn’t there.”
While she might have carried her signature energy into her third year, it was not a standard school year by any means. A reworked sports schedule meant the volleyball and basketball seasons would overlap, while all three of her sports featured condensed schedules and a lack of certainty.
“All of us were just happy to have the opportunity to play because for a long time, we didn’t know,” Pryor said. “So I think everybody in that moment, even though it was a shortened season, even though it was over Christmas, even though Brelyn had to endure playing volleyball and basketball with an overlap, it was just a relief that we could be on the court and be with our teammates.”
While the camaraderie helped, Sturgill admitted it wasn’t easy.
“It was tiring, but I did it,” Sturgill said. “But we had breaks here and there because the coaches were nice… Normally you can’t (overlap) like that, it’s not allowed. This time, we could go to volleyball and basketball toward the end of volleyball when we were still in the playoffs.”
That would not be an issue in her senior season, where a return to a standard sports calendar and the determination to go out on a positive note saw Sturgill reach some of the highest highs of her career.
Pryor said that the volleyball season served as a culmination for a group of seniors, including Sturgill, that had worked together for years.
“I expected myself — I was expected by others — to lead this team, and I thought I did a pretty good job of it,” Sturgill said. “I’ve learned from others how to lead, especially being a varsity player freshman year. I hope I helped those girls just see how much potential they have and that they realize I’m there for them on and off the court.”
Tarnowski said Sturgill’s style of leadership was saying what needed to be said when needed.
“She didn’t speak incessantly and constantly in huddles or during the game, so when she really did say something, it meant that she was seeing it and she wanted us to focus on that and the girls really responded well to it,” Tarnowski said. “Half of communication is listening and knowing when to speak up.”
A tough non-conference schedule saw the Pioneers open the season at 3-2 before winning 19 of their next 21 games. In that stretch was a deep run in the state playoffs, reaching the Final Four.
But Nov. 4 was not their day. Playing against a stellar Ardrey Kell side, Watauga’s run came to an end.
“It was hard. I’ve been playing with all those girls since we first started,” Sturgill said. “All those girls who were on that team, playing the last game with them was really hard. But, knowing that I’d still talk to him, still be there for them and they were there for me — it was comforting, but still kind of devastating. Like, I played the last game with them. But it’s life.”
While the end of the volleyball season was a blow to Sturgill, it was not the end.
Entering the basketball season, Sturgill was the only senior on a team full of talent. While she was one of many on the volleyball team, Sturgill was now a veteran leading a young squad.
Barry said Sturgill’s play was always built on heart.
“She’s very tough. She’s our charge leader, she took more charges than anybody in the last three years and we’ve named it after her now, a charge in our program is now called a ‘Sturgill” and I think that’s the toughest and the most selfless play you can make in basketball,” Barry said. “She doesn’t have a skill that she just crushes it with. She’s an average shooter, she’s an average finisher, she’s much better with her right hand than her left hand — all these skills that maybe you can say are lacking, she makes up for it in tenacity and the way she could compete and out-tough people.”
Starting the season 17-1, the Pioneers were a clear conference favorite, but Sturgill said ambitions ratcheted up after winning the conference tournament and being one of the top-ranked teams in the state
“I was like, ‘Guys, we’ve got this, we can actually do this.’ I think we all realized we could go far, we all had high hopes that we could make it to the championship and I think we could have,” Sturgill said.
Wins in the first two rounds set the Pioneers up with a rematch against the Lake Norman Wildcats at home. While Watauga had topped the Wildcats in an overtime thriller early in the season, Feb. 26 was a different ballgame. The Pioneers played catchup for much of the game and entered the fourth quarter down 12 when Sturgill played her heart out.
Eleven of her game-high 16 points came in the final frame as the team’s lone senior was desperate to not see her basketball season end.
“I don’t like losing, I’m a competitive person. But knowing that I gave my all in those last minutes, and even the whole game, it would give me more peace knowing I couldn’t have done more,” Sturgill said.
After the 55-44 loss, Sturgill said the locker room was a heartbreaking scene.
“When we lost in the playoffs, I just had this feeling like 50 percent of those tears were really like ‘We don’t get to play Brelyn anymore’ and the other 50 percent were like ‘We lost, the season’s over,’” Barry said. “It’s hard to have that kind of bond on a team where those tears are shed for a teammate that you don’t get to play with anymore.”
Once again, Sturgill had to move on quickly. While moving to the next season had become old hat, she said that it was different in her senior year.
“I go straight on. We lose, give it a day and you’ll get over it,” Sturgill said. “In years past, it wasn’t as big of a deal, like, ‘I have next year, we had the opportunity and it didn’t happen, let’s get on to the next sport.’ But it was difficult this year.”
Even though it was her senior year, with her other sports she was able to just move on to the next season, but that was not an option for soccer. It was the last season, the last time in a Watauga jersey.
The new season came with a new formation, transitioning to three defenders at the back freed up Sturgill for a more attacking role alongside Katie Durham.
“We had a great balance of some young, energetic talent and a lot of veteran leadership with Brelyn, Lily Brown, Yuri (Paniagua), Janie (Soucek),” Tarnowski said. “We decided to go all out and do something unique. Let’s push all of our pieces to the table, be offensive. We put Katie and Brelyn up top and I just told Brelyn ‘Go for it, go for everything, run down every ball. You have a free license up top to do what you want.’ Over the previous three years, Brelyn proved to us that she can handle a whole lot of responsibility and she’s very mature, so that really allowed us to kind of take the reins back a little bit and give her a good amount of freedom as a soccer player to just make some stuff happen.”
The shift worked. After missing the first few games to rest after basketball, Sturgill scored 19 goals and bagged a team-high 14 assists in 16 games. Many of those goal involvements were assisted by or assists to Durham, one of many teammates who Sturgill had played with for most of her life.
Their play, combined with the rest of the loaded attack, an industrious midfield of Lily Brown and Sam Bertrand, the emergence of Katie Sears as an attacking wingback and a rock-solid defense again meant Sturgill was a leader on a team with high potential.
As the season wound down, Sturgill had to go through the senior night ceremonies that she previously watched, which now had a different tone in her mind. While the soccer senior night was the third such ceremony of the year, this one hit differently.
“I was dreading it, but the only reason I would be dreading it was because it was the end,” Sturgill said. “In my freshman, sophomore and junior year, I hope I made those seniors know what these teammates made me feel like, so special, so cared about, like they loved me. I couldn’t wait for my Sunday night, being out there, knowing that they’re gonna celebrate me and celebrate my teammates with me. I couldn’t wait to have it, but at the same time it’s close to the end.”
While Senior Night was not truly the end of the season, that would come only a couple of weeks later in the playoffs. After a first round win against Southwest Guilford, the Pioneers hosted Independence in a tight, nervy affair. Tied 1-1 as the clock ran down, the game needed two overtimes before a penalty shootout to determine a winner. Sturgill’s penalty clanged off the crossbar, one of four attempts stopped by the woodwork or keeper.
Again, it was a season ending in tears, but this time there was no “next season.”
“I knew it was going to come to an end eventually. It wasn’t going to continue forever,” Sturgill said.
The Future
While Sturgill did receive interest from schools in volleyball, her plan was a bit different. While maintaining a 4.38 GPA and starring for three different teams, Sturgill went through the dual enrollment program at Caldwell Community College and became a certified nursing assistant at the end of the fall semester of her senior year.
“I sat back, prayed about it and I was just like, ‘I don’t know if this is what I need to do.’ Then I started my internship at the hospital and loved it,” Sturgill said. “That’s what showed me I could work towards my nursing degree and work at the hospital in the birthing center.”
While nursing may be her chosen future, all her coaches made it clear there is always room for the soon-to-be Appalachian State student, should she decide to get into coaching.
Tarnowski said that when it comes to Brelyn Sturgill, her future in nursing sums up who she is.
“If I had to kind of boil Brelyn down, I just have to say that she is genuinely good,” Tarnowski said. “Even in her chosen profession, she’s going to be helping those that need to be helped. I think that’s really what calls out to Brelyn — helping those that need someone like her to help.”
And while her athletic career may have come to an end, Barry predicted that Sturgill won’t change when it comes to her future endeavors.
“In the hospital she decides to work at in four years, she’s just going to elevate the performance of those around her and really bring that toughness,” Barry said.
Staying in the area, Sturgill said she’ll always come back to Watauga High School to cheer on her now-former teammates and whoever takes their spots in the future.
“They can’t get rid of me,” Sturgill said, with a smile.
