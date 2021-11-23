JEFFERSON — The Museum of Ashe County History is pleased to announce that Andrew Cole has been selected as its new administrator. Cole graduated from Appalachian State University in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in public history and brings with him to the museum a lifelong love of the subject.
In the past, Cole has worked at a variety of historical parks for the National Park Service and has served as both a curator and programs manager at Historic Edenton State Historic Site. Cole first came to the Museum of Ashe County History in 2014 as an intern, where he assisted with daily operations and the completion of the Ore Knob Mine exhibit.
“I’m very excited to take on this new role at the museum, however, already being familiar with the place I know, I have big shoes to fill,” Cole said. “I love Ashe County and look forward to working with other members of the community to both preserve its history and share it with others.”
Most recently, Cole has worked for the Ashe Post & Times, where he was a feature writer and reporter.
The Museum of Ashe County History is housed in the county’s historic 1904 courthouse located at 301 East Main Street in Jefferson and is currently operating on winter hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday — Saturday.
For more information about museum call (336) 846-1904 or follow them on social media at www.facebook.com/Museum-of-Ashe-County-History-137909949588805. The museum can also be found online at ashehistory.org.
