WEST JEFFERSON — The Blowing Rocket received a significant honor from the North Carolina Press Association on Feb. 26, being awarded a first-place prize for its publication of the special section, Blowing Rock My Hometown 2020.
The recognition was announced during the 2021 NCPA Annual Convention, this year meeting in a virtual format.
“It is a source of community pride when a newspaper is recognized by its peers for a job well done. The North Carolina Press Association’s recognition of The Blowing Rocket’s production of our Blowing Rock My Hometown reflects not only the great work of our team, but also the amazing place we call home, Blowing Rock, as one of the most beautiful small towns in the Southeast U.S.” said David Rogers, the award-winning editor of The Blowing Rocket. “Our hometown truly is a great place to live, work and play.”
Mountain Times Publications as a whole — which encompasses the Watauga Democrat, The Blowing Rocket, The Avery Journal-Times and The Ashe Post & Times, as well as many special publications — collected a total of 19 editorial and advertising awards.
“I’m particularly proud of the effort that each and every one of our team members put into producing our local newspapers this year. While it is always enjoyable to be recognized by your peers, the continued support of our community and readers of quality journalism is what makes me most proud,” said Gene Fowler, Mountain Times Publications group publisher.
Summer Times 2020, a visitor guide, earned second place for Niche Publication in the advertising contest.
All About Women magazine received a second place honor in the Magazine or Niche Publication category in the advertising contest. All About Weddings 2020 — a special edition of All About Women — received second place for Niche Publication in the editorial contest.
Also at the virtual event Feb. 26, The Avery Journal-Times was honored with five awards, the Watauga Democrat gathered eight awards and the Ashe Post & Times earned five awards.
