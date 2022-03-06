BOONE — One of the most revered forms of public service in a democracy or republic is to be elected as a representative of the people served.
Certified as meeting all eligibility requirements, a near-full final roster of candidates for elected office in North Carolina and High Country counties will be on the upcoming primary and general election ballots. The filing period closed at noon, March 4, according to Matthew Snyder of the Watauga County Board of Elections.
This listing of candidates for each office is as their names will appear on the ballot. Except for the races for U.S. Senator, where several candidates have filed from each political party, for this listing the candidates from each party have been consolidated into one listing. Where more than one candidate from a political party is listed, a primary election may be required.
Watauga County Board of Education
- Ron Cutlip
- Dustin Cole Kerley
- Jennie Hanifan
- Chad Cole
- Jay Fenwick
- Marshall Ashcraft
- Gary L. Childers
Watauga County Sheriff
- Len (L.D.) Hagaman (DEM)
- David B. Searcy (REP)
Watauga County Clerk of Superior Court
- Holly Bernice Fehl (DEM)
- Charles Milton Haynes (REP)
Watauga County Board of Commissioners, District 4
- Melissa Goins Tausche (REP)
- Larry Turnbow (DEM)
Watauga County Board of Commissioners, District 3
- Billy Kennedy (DEM)
- Braxton Eggers (REP)
Watauga County Board of Commissioners, District 1
- Todd Castle (REP)
- Angela Laws King (DEM)
- Carrington Pertalion (DEM)
District Attorney, District 35
- Seth Banks (REP)
North Carolina District Court Judge, District 24, Seat 1 (REP)
- Tom McMurray (REP)
- Matt Rupp (REP)
North Carolina House of Representatives District 93
- Ray Pickett (REP)
- Ben Massey (DEM)
North Carolina House of Representatives District 87
- Barbara Kirby (DEM)
- Destin Hall (REP)
North Carolina Senate District 47 (REP)
- Deanna Ballard (REP)
- Ralph Hise (REP)
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11
- Darren Jackson (DEM)
- Michael J. Stading (REP)
- Charlton L. Allen (REP)
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 10
- John M. Tyson (REP)
- Gale Murray Adams (DEM)
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9
- Beth Freshwater Smith (REP)
- Donna Stroud (REP)
- Brad A. Salmon (DEM)
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 8
- Carolyn Jennings Thompson (DEM)
- Julee Tate Flood (REP)
NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5
- Sam J. Ervin IV (DEM)
- Trey Allen (REP)
- April C. Wood (REP)
- Victoria E. Prince (REP)
NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 3
- Richard Dietz (REP)
- Lucy Inman (DEM)
U.S. House of Representatives District 5
- Kyle Parrish (DEM)
- Michael Ackerman (REP)
- Virginia Foxx (REP)
U.S. Senate (REP)
- Pat McCrory
- Jen Banwart
- Ms. Lee A. Brian
- Benjamin E. Griffiths
- Charles Kenneth Moss
- Lichia Sibhatu
- Drew Bulecza
- Ted Budd
- Leonard L. Bryant
- Kenneth Harper Jr.
- Mark Walker
- Marjorie K. Eastman
- David Flaherty
NC Senate (DEM)
- Constance (Lov) Johnson
- Rett Newton
- Chrelle Booker
- Cheri Beasley
- Greg Antoine
- Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond
- Tobias LaGrone
- Marcus W. Williams
- James L. Carr, Jr.
- B.K. Maginnis
NC Senate (LIB)
- Shannon W. Bray
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.