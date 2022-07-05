Back in 2005, I had a left hip replacement. It will be 17 years next month and I can honestly say that having that procedure done was one of the best decisions of my life.
Times change, though. Even the best technology wears out with use. This week, I have an appointment with an orthopedic surgeon to evaluate whether I need a hip replacement “revision.” There are a number of other considerations, but that revision may not only be preferred given time and the changing circumstances, but inevitable to preserve any quality of life as I grow older.
Ironically, I understand that it was around the time of my 2005 hip replacement, give or take a couple of years, that the then sitting Blowing Rock town council included ordinances in the Land Use Code regulating the installation of solar panels on commercial building rooftops. The regulations restricted solar panels to only 20 percent of the available rooftop space on a commercial building.
Back then, of course, solar panels were still a bit of a novelty. They were viewed as intrusive and ugly, not aesthetically pleasing. People preferred that they be hidden, out of sight, if installed at all. Because the financial parameters didn’t make much sense in terms of earning a return on investment, or even recouping principal, a lot of people laughed, or at least scoffed at the idea.
How times have changed. Not only have the payback dynamics grown more favorable, but people’s impression of solar technology has changed, too. The technology has become more elegant, to be sure, but sustainability and renewable energy are now fashionable. And if you can afford to go solar, the thinking goes, there is a high probability that you have an abundance of resources. What’s more, there are entire communities in the U.S. where you cannot build a house unless you install solar panels to go along with it.
A report entitled “Shining Cities 2020” by the Frontier Group and Environment America Research and Policy Center highlighted the many benefits of solar energy and put a spotlight on those cities making a difference in renewable energy. From Honolulu, Hawaii to Portland, Maine, from San Diego, Calif. to Boston, Mass., the report shines a spotlight on the 26 larger U.S. cities that are producing the most per capita solar energy. Not only Hawaii, Maine, California and Massachusetts were represented in the list, but New Mexico, Vermont, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Utah, Indiana, Washington, D.C., Louisiana, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, Connecticut, Oregon, and South Carolina, too. Notably missing from the list of the leading 26 U.S. cities: any city in North Carolina.
Last week, during a neighborhood meeting for the proposed new microbrewery of Blowing Rock Brewing at the corner of Edmisten Road and U.S 321 on the northern outskirts of Blowing Rock, that aging, 20 percent restriction for solar panels on commercial buildings came into the discussion. I recalled that it had come up a few years ago and the then sitting board of commissioners were going to have the Blowing Rock Planning Board evaluate the restriction for possible revision.
Whether one commissioner was adamant about the ordinance not being changed or if COVID-19 got in the way is not important. The potential change never happened because the Land Use Code still today restricts the installation of solar panels on commercial rooftops to 20 percent of the available space.
In a word, such a restriction is silly in today’s world, and I urge the current town council to take a leadership role in bringing Blowing Rock into the modern world. Have the Planning Board evaluate the issue but, frankly, there is little or no reason why 100 percent of commercial rooftop space should not be available for solar panel installation.
While we are at it, let’s have the Town of Blowing Rock set a good example by investing in solar panels for the rooftops of public buildings.
We know that solar panels work, because residents in town, including Commissioner Albert Yount, are already getting as much as one-third or more of their energy usage from solar panels on their rooftops. Progressive businesses like 4 Forty Four Construction have maxed out their 20 percent allowance and generate a large share of their daily daytime usage, as well as (in 4 Forty Four’s case) charging a fleet of Tesla electric vehicles. With the emergence of battery technology to store energy generated during the daylight hours, residents and businesses alike will be able to realize even more savings by burning excess energy stored during the day, at night.
Climate change is real. For proof we only have to look at melting ice caps and shrinking snow packs around the world, as well as extreme drought conditions in many places, including California and other western states. Ocean levels are rising not just along the Louisiana coast, but in North Carolina’s Outer Banks, too.
Science tells us that climate change is explained at least in part by our dependence on the burning of fossil fuels to create electricity and to power vehicles. I literally grew up in the oilfields of Central California, so have been somewhat slow in acknowledging the realities associated with burning fossil fuels as our primary energy source, including greenhouse gases and air pollution. But with gasoline reaching a national average greater than $5.00 per gallon and the fuel supply chain threatened by war in Ukraine and other international instabilities, our collective interest in solar, wind, and fuel cell technologies has never been greater.
Here in Blowing Rock, North Carolina, let’s consider doing our small part to reduce those vulnerabilities. At the very least, let’s revise those antiquated solar panel restrictions for commercial rooftops and consider solar installations on public building rooftops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.