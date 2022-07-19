Recently, I penned a Talk of the Town essay urging the Blowing Rock town council to expand commercial property owners’ rights for installing solar panels on building rooftops. The current Land Use Code restricts what the town administrator (Planning Director Kevin Rothrock) can automatically approve: up to 20 percent of a rooftop’s available space. Property owners may ask for a variance or waiver to use more of the rooftop’s space, but that requires a public hearing before the town council and a vote of approval.
In the earlier essay, I argued that several factors give us ample reasons to loosen if not remove the current solar restrictions. Those include advances in solar technology, changing public perception about whether sight of solar panels is a good or bad thing, and scientific acknowledgement that burning fossil fuels may be a major contributor to climate change.
Especially with advances in solar-related battery storage technologies, the use of solar panels to provide much of the electric power we use on a daily basis is becoming more practical and there are two major benefits to the business owners employing solar solutions: savings in the cost of the energy they use and favorable impressions (PR) to an increasingly “green” public, including their customers.
I do not suggest, however, that any of us become independent of the grid, for both selfish as well as egalitarian reasons.
Selfishly, even if we produce 100 percent of the electricity we use, we value backup from a utility company’s existing infrastructure. What happens if a lightning strike takes out either our panels or some of the conductive equipment related to solar energy production?
How long will it take to get our equipment replaced and restored in such a case? Given the proven fragility of today’s supply chain in a wide variety of industrial sectors, there are no guarantees that a business operating independent of “the grid” can be up and running again in 24 months, much less 24 hours. Whatever premium we are paying the utility company for that backup insurance is worth it to create sustainability in our businesses.
While some may disagree, I also think that as members of a community we have a certain social responsibility. Many of our fellow community members simply cannot afford the capital outlays that “going solar” requires, so they rely on the grid infrastructure. Building and maintaining that grid infrastructure is not cheap, as our local utility companies will affirm. From fuel sources to quick repairs of storm-caused outages, utility companies face significant expenses in keeping the grid up and running. Again, keeping the grid in operation is for our own selfish interests, but also for the benefits to our neighbors.
