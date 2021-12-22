BLOWING ROCK — How precious is the human life — and how fragile.
My first cousin, Steve, lived in a town near Fresno, Calif., but he loved to travel in retirement. He was the last surviving member of his nuclear family. His mother and father both passed away several years ago. A lifetime of hard living, including substance abuse, finally caught up with his older brother a few decades ago.
The last time I saw Steve was in 2018, at my father’s memorial service in Bakersfield where both of us grew up. He said he heard many wonderful things about Blowing Rock and hoped to get to the “Crown of the Blue Ridge” one day. He said it was on his “bucket list” to travel to the East Coast and walk in the footsteps of Daniel Boone and Davy Crockett, the folk heroes he had read about in elementary and high school. He especially wanted to experience the southern portions of The Appalachian Trail from Georgia, and through North Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, and into Virginia. He wasn’t sure he was up for the whole thing.
A hard-working, intelligent, blue-collar guy, even as an adolescent becoming a man Steve had a pretty good grasp on his abilities as a left-handed baseball pitcher and how far they they might or might not take him.
So, he resisted the thoughts of big league glamour, spurned offers to play for lower tier college programs, and went to work making pretty good money right away for a large oil company. He spent a couple of decades working on offshore oil rigs off the California coast, eventually moving up to supervisory positions. He also worked a couple of construction jobs, on the side.
Steve’s life was fairly typical of working stiffs in California’s Central Valley. He got married, had a couple of kids who are now fully grown with lives of their own, but the stresses of human existence took their toll on his own marriage. He divorced several years ago but kept a close relationship with his son and daughter. He made friends easily, so was rarely without folks to share his travel adventures in retirement.
Ironically, Steve’s last adventure was to Death Valley, Calif., the hottest, driest and lowest (in elevation) national park in the U.S. The National Park Service website describes it aptly:
In this below-sea-level basin, steady drought and record summer heat make Death Valley a land of extremes. Yet, each extreme has a striking contrast. Towering peaks are frosted with winter snow. Rare rainstorms bring vast fields of wildflowers. Lush oases harbor tiny fish and refuge for wildlife and humans. Despite its morbid name, a great diversity of life survives in Death Valley.
Late November and early December, I am told, is a good time to visit Death Valley. On this particular adventure, Steve was out of touch for several days for lack of cell phone service, but returned to the Fresno area a couple of weeks ago, calling both his son and daughter “to touch base.”
Last week, after no one heard from Steve for a few days, the local police were asked to do a courtesy welfare check at his house in a Fresno suburb. Receiving no answer to their knock on his door, they forced their way in and found my cousin lying in a pool of blood, the apparent victim of a homicide.
The investigation is ongoing and they have one or two “people of interest,” but the case remains unsolved, at least for now.
It is hard to fathom that someone close to me was murdered. That is the sort of thing we hear about in other people’s lives. We hear about them on TV or read about them in the newspaper. They are glamourized, graphically, in movies. They happen to other people. They don’t happen to us.
Steve was three years younger than me, arguably more than a few years past midlife expectancy. It was a life taken from our physical world far too soon.
Even though our lives went separate directions as adults, I remember him fondly, as we grew up playing together on weekends in the oilfields where I grew up. I remember the time on a blazing hot, sunny Saturday afternoon that we both jumped sky high as we reached down to pick-up a bicycle in the road — and discovered a rattlesnake coiled up in its shadows.
And I smile today recalling the times we played baseball in the makeshift ballpark Dad had fashioned in the little valley below our house. He, the stocky kid three years my younger. He, the talented southpaw pitcher. Oh, I had my swings at bat but usually made contact only with thin air when he was pitching. More often than not, I was a victim of his curve ball, slider or sinker. I remember his laugh, usually not much more than a chuckle and a smile.
Life is precious. Life is fragile. My prayer for this Christmas is that we treasure the moments we have with loved ones. You just never know when those moments will be no more.
