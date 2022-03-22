BLOWING ROCK — I wonder what Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, those fabled outlaws of the Old West, would think about today’s target-rich environment.
We probably couldn’t see their beaming smiles behind those bandana-covered faces. And yet, maybe we could see the twinkle in their eyes as they entered a bank or sidled up to the Wells Fargo stagecoach without anyone thinking anything was amiss. It was only a couple of years ago we looked with suspicion upon seeing someone wearing a mask. Why are they hiding their identities? Surely, they are up to no good. In today’s world, Butch and Sundance would find themselves in hog heaven.
So far, the mandates for mask-wearing are easing but in the last couple of years you were looked at with contempt for not wearing a mask when you entered a bank or even a grocery store. Sitting in a bookstore coffee shop, I once had to immediately pull my mask back up over nose and mouth between sips of my mocha latte — or else leave the premises, even with no other customers in the store. Well, I left and have never returned.
Petrified family members might not have shown up at holiday get-togethers if everyone couldn’t show papers that they had recently been tested for COVID-19, been vaccinated, and also agreed to wear a mask at the party. As a society, if we thought the perils of secondhand cigarette smoke were bad in the 80s and 90s, now we know that crowded bars, restaurants, NFL stadiums and family potlucks are virtual Petrie dishes for the spread of dreaded disease.
Attitudes, values and perceptions change with the times. Very often, it is a crisis that lays bare society’s inequities or underlines what this or that really means to life as we know it. Masks, once harbingers of evil, are now virtuous. Oil, once the stuff of admirable wealth creation, is now looked at critically because scientists tell us the burning of fossil fuels is a significant contributor to climate change and global warming.
Things, people and perceptions of right and wrong change. After years of a seemingly less barbaric world, did we ever really believe that the atrocities of war inflicted upon Ukraine by Russia could happen in the modern world?
Over the next few weeks, The Blowing Rocket will closely examine certain themes of importance to our immediate region. Is tourism good or bad — or both good and bad? Are our county and municipal governments properly structured to meet the needs of a shifting population? Is a contracted, for-profit business model the right solution to satisfy a taxpayer-funded government’s responsibility for serving its constituents?
What responsibilities does a university have when its rapid growth absorbs all the workforce housing in the region? How do we incentivize the development of workforce housing when developers can make more money building student-focused accommodations?
Can and should municipalities threaten to secede from a county jurisdiction if their needs are not addressed by their county government, especially if an adjoining county is willing to integrate them? What are the complications arising from such decisions? These and others are all weighty issues, some with greater clarity than others, some more imminent.
And yet, in a democratic society with a representative form of government at all levels, we cannot shirk our constituent responsibilities. Together, we must face our challenges head-on, with open minds and sensitivities to others’ viewpoints, as well as to others’ needs.
In the final analysis, we have to elect representatives willing to really research, understand, and tackle these issues in our collective behalf. Given that elections are once again fast upon us, that is certainly a timely thought. Inasmuch as three of the newly elected town commissioners in Boone listed affordable housing as a priority during their respective campaigns, it is apparent that the body electorate is beginning to question where priorities have been in the past and where they need to be in the future. And those questions are not just being asked in Boone, but in Watauga County as a whole.
Without question, these are interesting times in which we live, work, and play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.