BLOWING ROCK — For well over a century, one thing hasn’t changed in Blowing Rock. Since even before Moses Cone took up seasonal residence in the High Country and built Flat Top Manor, people have migrated to the mountains from the Piedmont and coastal ranges to escape the oppressive summer heat and humidity while enjoying the mountains’ outdoor recreation opportunities.
Whether you call them seasonal residents, longer-term vacationers or day-trippers, tourists in all of their forms have been constant contributors to the local economy, even prompting changes to the town we call home. As the town became more gentrified, farmers and ranchers were forced to keep their livestock penned up instead of being allowed to roam freely, even downtown. A once gravel Main Street and its feeder avenues gave way to asphalt paving — much more accommodating for the growing volume of automobile traffic as residents and visitors alike embraced the new technology that made travel more comfortable, more convenient, and faster.
Mayview Manor and its heyday came and went. Memorial Park replaced a longstanding hotel that caught fire and burned down. Military veterans coming home from World War II prompted the town to buy a former lodging property and build the American Legion Building to overlook Broyhill Lake. In time, the Legion Building was renovated and transformed into a mecca for meetings, parties, fundraisers and a myriad number of special events produced by local residents and visitors alike.
Change in response to tourism has been a fact of Blowing Rock life and, more often than not, some aspect of tourism has been the catalyst for the town’s accepting something different.
At least in the last few decades, one of the more frequent laments among longtime, local residents has been, “Those new people come here because they fell in love with Blowing Rock and, ironically, almost immediately they want to change it to something more like what they are escaping."
Well, now a legion of locals may be joining with newcomers to clamor for change after tourism and a new surge in population placed increased demands on the town’s infrastructure, from traffic to parking to water and sewer and to our schools.
Our town managers and recent town councils took some earlier steps to address these stress points but last week’s presentation by Roger Brooks International put an exclamation point on them. At a cost of $80,000, the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority hired Brooks to provide a detailed analysis of the town’s strengths and weaknesses, its vulnerabilities and threats as well as its opportunities. Brooks analyzed everything and, on Dec. 8, presented a 25-step, data-driven solution aimed at making Blowing Rock "... more about people than cars," he said.
And even though the plan carries an estimated $22 million price tag, no one seemed to come away from the public meeting at town hall with sticker shock. Why? Because Brooks’ plan provides answersl to long asked questions. It would eliminate the parking problem. It would reduce traffic downtown by 70 percent, Brooks estimates. And, he says, it would nurture our tourism-based economy back toward overnight and long-term stays rather than being dependent on people coming just for a few hours. Of course those “day-trippers” are welcome and their number will probably increase because of the broader economic and demographic trends at play in this region but, according to Brooks, there will be a better balance of tourism inputs if his plan is adopted.
He added that if his plan is implemented, the local businesses are likely to see 30-40 percent increases in their revenue, assuming they pivot where necessary to meet the potentially changing market demand.
The changes would not happen overnight and must be appropriately staged and sequenced. They could mean paid parking downtown. They could mean building at least one remote parking structure to accommodate as many as 600 spaces as well as provide shuttle service from the structure to downtown every 15 minutes from early in the morning to later in the evening.
Optimally, said Brooks, the changes would mean taking control of Main Street (from the North Carolina Department of Transportation). Take control, he said, from the U.S. 221/Yonahlossee Road signal light all the way to Valley Boulevard. Once that is accomplished, he suggests eliminating ALL parking on Main Street from Mellow Mushroom to Edgewood Cottage, on both sides. Then, he suggests widening the sidewalks to make them more pedestrian friendly.
Have professional wayfinding signage developed and installed to point the way to parking opportunities, as well as key features of downtown. Offset some of the costs by selling sponsorships that direct visitors to specific businesses. And design more decorative intersections that better serve pedestrians while having a calming effect on vehicular traffic, improving pedestrian safety.
Since Main Street will be torn up to replace aging sewer and water lines in 2023, Brooks suggests figuring out a way to underground utilities and get them connected to all of the downtown buildings and businesses. While we are at it, said Brooks, create a municipal service district focused on Main Street and Sunset Drive, but allow the businesses affected to spend the tax dollars collected in ways that will be mutually beneficial for them.
Not all of the estimated $22 million in costs to implement Brooks’ plan need to be borne by Blowing Rock taxpayers, said Brooks. There are federal and state grants that may be won. At the Dec. 13 meeting of town council, Commissioner Doug Matheson stated that based on his work with the North Carolina League of Municipalities, there is more federal money becoming available for locally focused grants than ever before. There are public-private partnerships to be had relative to parking, shuttle service and other features of the Brooks plan.
Brooks has been doing this sort of analysis and municipal problem-solving for some 40 years. He has helped over 2,000 towns and cities, some much larger than Blowing Rock, others even smaller. And he has done it all across the U.S. and even internationally. We just have to look at his numerous success stories to understand that he might know a bit about what he is talking and recommending.
Brooks did not tell most of us things we didn’t already know. He just put everything together, logically, and offered pragmatic, insightful and data-driven solutions based on his perspective and experience.
The widening of U.S. 321 up the mountain from Lenoir effectively served to make Blowing Rock almost a bedroom community of Charlotte, Gastonia, Statesville, and Hickory. Even before the pandemic, that easier access was beginning to put increased stress on infrastructure and town services.
Then, with COVID-19, more and more people have discovered that Blowing Rock has good, high-speed broadband and that they can work from just about anywhere they please — so why not work in a place they would rather live, like Blowing Rock, than the more urban environs from which they were escaping during the pandemic? If you don’t think that is happening, you need only look at the sudden, nearly 20 percent increase in student enrollment at Blowing Rock School this academic year vs. last year for proof that it is.
Change is happening once more to and for Blowing Rock. Rather than bristle at its occurrence and whine about the economic and demographic forces being brought to bear, we are better served to get in front of change as much as we can, to proactively manage it rather than react to it out of need.
The time is now to anticipate the coming changes and prepare for them, even take advantage of them. The timing could not be more critical, nor more opportunistic. Thanks to our town staff recommendations and their embrace by recent town councils, we have quit kicking the proverbial can down the road regarding water and sewer related infrastructure needs. A $5+ million project is scheduled for 2023 to address those needs. Let’s collectively build on that development, which has been viewed as so necessary that a $4.8 million allocation was approved for the project in the new North Carolina state budget recently signed by Governor Cooper. How can we leverage that development and those revitalized assets?
Roger Brooks’ plan may not be the only answer for what kind of Blowing Rock we want to become, but let’s use it as a starting point for discussion and for insightful, proactive decision-making.
