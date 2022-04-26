BLOWING ROCK — Spring is in the air. Summer is right around the corner. Winter 2021-22 is being pushed (almost) way back in the rearview mirror.
There are virtually no town projects being executed right now since the crosswalk and stoplight reconfigurations and enhancements are all but completed on Main Street, with little left to do other than landscaping. That does not mean these are idle times.
The name of the game in town is PLANNING.
Main Street Water and Sewer
It is a nearly $5 million project that is fully funded but it will be another few months before Main Street disruptions begin, closer to the end of 2022 or the first quarter of 2023. Town manager Shane Fox explained recently that it is all in the design and planning stage. Every inch of the repair, renovation, and replacement of water and sewer lines needs to be carefully mapped out. This project is long overdue but we can only tear up Main Street once every 50 years or so. It is a project that has to be done right.
Underground Utilities
It took the lure of a tearing up Main Street for the $4.8 million water and sewer project to bring town council to the table, but the board of commissioners approved a $110,000 expenditure to finally see exactly how getting all of the overhead utility lines underground can be accomplished — so we can know with some degree of certainty how much it will cost and whether it can be achieved while Main Street is already torn up. We look for this research and design work to be completed by McGill & Associates and Blue Ridge Energy by September, so bids can go and be returned in time to take advantage of the water and sewer project’s timing.
Paid Parking
One path to helping solve the parking problem in Blowing Rock is to implement a paid parking structure. However, it is all about the planning and under the leadership of Blowing Rock Police Chief Aaron Miller that process is now underway. There are critical questions to be asked and answered, such as what are the unintended consequences of the town imposing a paid parking initiative on Main Street and various feeder streets? What pressure does that put on what have otherwise been “free” lots, such as at Blowing Rock School, Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church, St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church, the private lot next to the old Wells Fargo location, and others? Are there ways that the town’s initiative can benefit the churches and school, for example? Town Council has formed a broad committee representing all of the constituencies and those committee members are said to be thoughtfully considering all of the alternatives and nuances of going to paid parking. What other steps can be taken to accentuate or enhance a paid parking initiative?
Plaudits to those involved with all three planning or design projects. While some are chomping at the bit to see action, it is important to get each of these done right.
