Every day, new life experiences have the potential to reorient our thinking, to reconsider our biases.
Imagine for a moment you are Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid in the Old West, holding up stagecoaches and robbing banks — and unsuspecting people didn’t immediately know you were a bandit even though you are wearing a mask. Imagine your glee in being able to ride up alongside the Wells Fargo stagecoach that is carrying this week’s payroll without the driver immediately suspecting your intentions because of the bandana hiding everything but your eyes.
Yes, the pandemic changed our perception of things. Face coverings, as uncomfortable and inconvenient as they might be, are not necessarily a bad thing, we’ve learned. If we thought secondhand smoke was bad in the 80s and 90s, we now know that close encounters in crowded restaurants, bars and football stadiums may be Petrie dishes for dreaded disease.
Blowing Rock has long suffered through a dichotomy of sorts. Some residents picture themselves as “good” and tourists as “bad” — even though, ironically, many of the residents discovered Blowing Rock and the High Country as tourists before they established second homes here or relocated permanently to “the Crown of the Blue Ridge.”
The pandemic has underlined other realities, too. Blowing Rock is not a gated community. Oh, in March and April of 2020 there was a brief discussion among members of town council about the wisdom of setting up roadblocks at the entrances to town on U.S. 321 and U.S. 221, to keep urbanites from bringing their infectious diseases here, but that thought was quickly dismissed as logistically challenging. Ironically, one of the most compelling arguments against roadblocks was, “What right does a town have to keep someone who owns a home in Blowing Rock from using their property?”
Seasonal residents of Blowing Rock are much valued, hybrid constituents. Just like many tourists, they come up the mountain during the summer to escape the oppressive heat of the Low Country. Blowing Rock is the epitome of an accessible resort and second-home destination, with fine restaurants and shops as well as access to an abundance of outdoor recreation opportunities and cultural experiences (and golf courses). You don’t like fiddlin’? Well, check out the current exhibits at Blowing Rock Art & History Museum, visit with a resident artist at Edgewood Cottage, or catch a symphony down the road at Appalachian State University.
Whether seasonal or full-time, residents of Blowing Rock attend some historic churches. They soak in the Rockwellian atmosphere of Memorial Park while sitting on benches overlooking Main Street, savoring ice cream cones. They watch their kids in the playground: spinning, jumping, running, sliding, climbing, swinging, laughing and smiling. They usually don’t stop to wonder whether a new sidewalk or restroom was built for a resident or weekend visitor. They just take advantage because, instinctively, they know the facilities were built for both.
Given the closer scrutiny that has been brought to tourism in Blowing Rock because of the pandemic, let’s take a closer look at its impact.
Before the pandemic, Blowing Rock already had a strong destination “brand,” a trait we share to an extent with Boone and, more broadly, with Watauga County and the High Country. In March and April 2020, people all across the country pretty much lived the pandemic-driven restrictions on indoor entertainment and crowded outdoor venues, as well as instructions for staying home from work and school.
But it wasn’t long before “stir craziness” set in and they sought alternative ways to spend their time. Dad grilling hotdogs and hamburgers in the backyard is special only when not done every day.
People began to seek out places because of their “ruralness.” As a whole, people suddenly treasured wide open spaces that might be found more readily in the mountains and along the coast. A leisurely walk around Bass Lake took on the trappings of appeal much more readily than the hustle and bustle of attending a Carolina Panthers game. By regulation, NFL and college teams played football in empty stadiums. They might just as well have been mausoleums, with goalposts. Every milepost along the Blue Ridge Parkway grew more popular as 2020 waxed on.
According to a study named, “The Economic Impact of Travel on North Carolina Counties,” total visitor spending in Watauga County during calendar year 2020 was $320.9 million. While that seems like a lot, the total was down by 8.6 percent compared to 2019 says VisitNC, the agency commissioning the study.
And Watauga County was one of the lucky ones. Counties located in the center of North Carolina or in more urban areas did much worse. Alamance County, roughly halfway between Greensboro and Durham, saw visitor spending decline more than 31 percent in 2020. Catawba County (Hickory) was down 27 percent. Even with a military base (Fort Bragg) close by, Cumberland County was down almost 28 percent. Meanwhile, interior metro counties like Durham (- 49.6 percent), Forsyth (- 47.1 percent), Mecklenburg (- 51.0 percent), and Guilford (- 47.8 percent), all saw visitor spending totals ravaged by the pandemic prompted shutdowns.
It is hard to overstate the importance of tourism to a region’s economy, including Blowing Rock and Watauga County. According to the same VisitNC study, even in a down year 2020 saw tourism directly employ 2,738 people, supporting $98.1 million in payroll, and generate $12.6 million and $13.8 million in state and local taxes, respectively. According to the North Carolina Department of Commerce in a county profile published in November 2021, the NC-certified population estimate for Watauga County in July 2020 was 53,909. More than 87 percent of the estimated 28,234 people currently employed in Watauga County also live in Watauga County. According to the VisitNC calculations, tourism represents almost 10 percent of the Watauga County workforce.
Elitists might discount the economic importance, suggesting that they would rather have Blowing Rock, the Blue Ridge Parkway, Bass Lake, the Cone Manor carriage trails and the slopes of Grandfather Mountain all to themselves. They hardly care about the lost jobs or financial windfalls to local government coffers, but then they are missing out on a few nuggets of importance, too. Like, most of those area features they treasure were made possible in the first place because someone in the tourism industry had an idea, perhaps even an entrepreneurial vision.
Those critics would also be forgetting that those millions of dollars in tax revenue, including sales and occupancy taxes, also contribute to the municipal and county budgets for essential services: schools, hospitals, streets and highways, water and sewer, parks and recreation, and numerous other governmental activities, including the employment of town staff to manage it all.
Without substantially higher property taxes to replace tourism-derived local taxes, Blowing Rock would be hard pressed to deliver the quality of life and environmental accoutrements that everyone, visitors and residents alike, enjoy. From landscaping to pickleball, from stormwater management to playgrounds, from fresh water to a town swimming pool, most are made possible or at least very much enhanced because of tourism.
Back in 2004, the Blowing Rock town council formed a “tourism development authority” expressly for the purpose of creating an enhanced funding stream stemming from tourism. Approximately two-thirds of those monies are allocated to promote travel and tourism in Blowing Rock, defined as advertising or marketing an area or activity, publishing and distributing pamphlets and brochures, conducting market research, and administrative expenses incurred in the execution of those activities.
It is noteworthy that much of any advertising that was produced by the Blowing Rock TDA in 2020 used messaging that told people to stay home, don’t come to Blowing Rock, to save their visit for another time.
The remaining one-third of the occupancy taxes collected by the TDA are allocated to fund non-promotional projects that, in the judgment of the TDA board, are designed to increase the use of lodging facilities, meeting facilities, and convention facilities in town. That term includes tourism-related capital expenditures and those investments usually have benefits that extend to the town residents, too.
For example, TDA funds paid for half of the new Memorial Park playground. TDA revenue helped pay for street and intersection improvements at Laurel Lane and Main Street. TDA monies offset the costs of parking decks next to Blowing Rock Art & History Museum and next to the American Legion Building.
Through the TDA, tourism dollars also enable special events like the Monday night concerts in the park, various holiday festivals, and the parades that visitors and residents alike seem to enjoy. The town got help from the TDA a few years ago for assessing the diseased trees in Memorial Park and the risk they represented, then assisted with their removal and replacements once those risks were affirmed as a reality.
Through the TDA, tourism dollars have helped defray the costs of street lighting on Valley Boulevard, paid for a Memorial Park restroom attendant and supplies, and funded a lot of the landscaping and downtown flowers, as well as various improvements, including maintenance costs. The TDA funds half of the contracted mowing services on Valley Boulevard, too, and contributes to the cost of sidewalks and signage.
And who pays for the materials and supplies for downtown trashcans and street cleaning? Tourism dollars through the TDA. Who fully funded and purchased the property on which the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum was built? Tourism dollars through the TDA. Where do the dollars come from for the Christmas lights downtown in the winter and the hanging baskets in the summer? Tourism (through the Blowing Rock TDA).
Directed through the Town of Blowing Rock’s budget, tourism-derived dollars have been contributed to the Middle Fork Greenway's construction. It will be open for residents and visitors alike to use. Those TDA dollars also supported the Flat Top Manor renovations and help offset line items in the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum budget allowing free admission to all. Tourism dollars have been allocated to support Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce events, like Symphony by the Lake, Winterfest and Art in the Park.
It would be interesting to know how many of tourism’s critics take advantage of any of these things at no cost or at a reduced price vs. higher costs absent the tourism dollars.
While economic benefits abound from tourism, nearly all of the investments in tourism also have socio-cultural as well as environmental benefits, too.
That is not to say that tourism doesn’t have potential negative effects. What became especially problematic in the summer and fall of 2020, as people were escaping urban environments, were crowding and congestion. And there was a double-whammy, so to speak. As the volume of visitors increased, many of the town services were reduced because of pandemic-driven restrictions. It was the proverbial “perfect storm,” giving us a hint of what life would be like should Blowing Rock ever experience “over-tourism.”
In fact, tourism’s critics pounced on the over-tourism theme toward the end of 2020 and demanded a rethinking of town priorities. In response, the Blowing Rock TDA hired a renowned consultant firm, Roger Brooks International, to study tourism in Blowing Rock during the height of the traditional season in the summer of 2021. As a result of this third party approach and analysis, there emerged new insights into what might be afflicting Blowing Rock. It turned out, according to Brooks, that over-tourism was far from the problem. Most of the town’s tourism-related ills, he concluded, stemmed from a lack of parking and inadequate wayfinding. And, just for good measure, he threw in some other suggestions.
“One of the Blowing Rock TDA’s core values,” TDA director Tracy Brown explained to The Blowing Rocket, “is encouraging sustainable tourism. We have had to fully assess and address potential pitfalls that became more evident after our 2020 experiences. A sustainable approach integrates tourism with the interest and values of the town’s residents, the health of our businesses and economy, and really, too, our environment because it is an integral part of our identity and product, as well as our wellness as human beings. As an example, some of our latest promotional expenses are directed at educating people who might be new to public recreation areas like national parks and how to be good stewards of what to us are assets, to ‘leave no trace’ when they leave.”
Protecting what Brown calls “the tourism product” is relevant to residents and business owners, as well as valuable to the region’s visitors.
“People choose to visit Blowing Rock for many of the same reasons that residents choose to live here,” said assistant TDA director Amanda Lugenbell. “Everyone enjoys beautiful, natural scenery alongside amenities like the arts and culture, recreational opportunities, dining and a variety of shopping experiences. Tourism activity is often the driving force behind those amenity developments and it essentially subsidizes the existence of those amenities, most of which also benefit residents.”
Balance, though, is ideal for everyone.
“The economy benefits from tourist dollars, sure,” said Brown, “but negative impacts like added traffic and congestion may cause poor visitor experiences that keep them from returning. And unhappy customers tend to talk to others, so those poor visitor experiences could eventually diminish the economic contributions that our area realizes from tourism and it is very clear that Blowing Rock’s cultural and recreational assets are preserved with spending and funding, directly and indirectly, from our visitors. Those assets might not have enough financial support otherwise to survive.
“That’s why intentional planning, such as the lessons we learned from the Roger Brooks study, leads to long-term insights that can guide the development not just of our tourism industry, but the town as a whole. With that good planning, we can protect our economic health, the village character that we covet, and preserve the uses of our properties. Maintaining stability,” said Brown, “is much easier and, ultimately, more cost efficient than reversing social, cultural or economic decline.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.