BLOWING ROCK — With more than 1,200 High Country residents served and roughly 150 active patient cases in the region now, it only makes sense for the AMOREM hospice and palliative care non-profit to add a patient care unit in Boone. That was the message heard by The Rotary Club of Blowing Rock on Monday, March 28, at the Meadowbrook Inn in Blowing Rock.
Brittany Bonn, Director of Development and Kerri McFalls, Vice President of Community Engagement were the guest speakers for Rotary's regular weekly luncheon meeting.
AMOREM is the result of A 2021 merger of Burke Hospice and Palliative Care with Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care. Units of the now combined organization have operated for almost 40 years and the new combined organization is the only not-for-profit hospice provider serving Ashe, Burke, Caldwell and Watauga counties but, according to the firm's website, the service area also includes Avery, Wilkes, Catawba, Alexander, McDowell, Rutherford, Lincoln and Cleveland counties.
"When we merged," said Bonn, "we could not think of a more appropriate way to describe what we do for the care of our patients and their families than AMOREM, which is Latin for 'the act of love.'"
Almost everyone in the room raised their hands when asked by Bonn who had been touched by hospice care in the past, so the basic theme needed little introduction.
"Hospice care is the spiritual, emotional and physical support of someone living with a terminal illness and has a life expectancy of six months or less. They are facing the last year of their lives. We look at our job as not just treating the individual patient but also caring for their family. Together, the patient and their family are our 'unit of care.'" said Bonn.
Bonn said that the care is provided by a team of experts, including a nurse, a social worker, a chaplain and, if the patient desires, a nurse's assistant and a volunteer support person.
"The majority of hospice care is provided in a patient's home," said Bonn, "or the place they call home. We also provide hospice care to patients living in long-term care facilities and we even follow patients to the hospital if they have to go for certain needs. Our goal is to keep the patient comfortable, in the place of their choice, support their families, and help them have the highest quality of life they can possibly have in the days they have remaining."
While AMOREM provides hospice and palliative care wherever it is needed, a free-standing patient care unit is for those times when the in-home or long term care facility models don't work.
Bonn and McFalls showed renderings of a new, 7-bed, patient care unit planned for construction on Archie Carroll Road on the eastern outskirts of Boone, near Old U.S. 421 South, next to their High Country administrative building.
Noting that the other three patient care units similar to what they are building in the High Country are the William E. Stevens, Jr. facility in Kirkwood (Lenoir), the Forlines in Hudson, and the Valdese (in Valdese), Bonn said they each have their own personality.
"The one in Lenoir feels like a bed and breakfast," Bonn said. "The other two are more like nice modern hotels. We want them to fit the area in which they are located. For the new patient care unit in Watauga, we are aiming for more of a mountain lodge feel."
McFalls said they have about $3 million raised in the capital campaign for the new High Country unit, aiming for $8 million.
"For our most recent facility, we were able to move in debt-free after raising all of the construction costs in advance," said Bonn. "That is our goal for the one in Boone, too."
Having good hospice care available in the community can take stress off of hospital resources as well save patients' money in their medical bills, said Bonn.
"Last year in the High Country, a little more than 25 percent of hospice patients passed away in the hospital," said Bonn. "Down the mountain where we have patient care units, only 6 percent died in the hospital. In their final days, the vast majority of the patients don't need all of the resources in a hospital, but that is what they are paying for. A free-standing patient care unit provides many advantages."
McFalls and Bonn stated that AMOREM had already applied for and received their Certificate of Need from the state for a patient care unit. That generally means another hospice provider will not be able to duplicate their efforts in this region.
"It is a big deal for AMOREM to have already gone through the process for receiving their Certificate of Need," said Alice Salthouse, a Rotarian listening to the presentation with great interest since she serves as the CEO of High Country Community Health, a non-profit provider based in Boone. "They are addressing an important need in our community and performing a vital service."
In describing the 9,000 square foot facility designed by Appalachian Architecture, Bonn said that each of the seven rooms would be L-shaped so as to provide the maximum amount of privacy for the patients and visiting family members. In addition, they will each have outdoor patios onto which the patient beds can be rolled out.
AMOREM may well be the most experienced hospice provider in North Carolina.
"We opened the first free-standing hospice patient care unit in the state of North Carolina, in 1989," said Bonn. "That was in Lenoir, a 6-bed unit. The Hudson patient care unit is 12 beds and the Valdese unit is 14 beds. Those beds are there for patients whose needs cannot be met in their home. If they have a symptom control need, a pain control need, or if it is just going to be really hard for a patient to experience the end of their life in their home, that is why we are there."
Bonn related a touching story of a young mother who had a goal of not dying in her home because her children were going to continue to live in that home.
"She didn't want that to be their last memory of her in that space," Bonn said.
AMOREM was called by Appalachian Regional Healthcare System to provide hospice services in the High Country in 2014, Bonn said.
"So we expanded our service area to include Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties. We established a work station and we have a local team to provide support for the patients in this community. As of November of last year we had served over 1,200 patients in this area. Our reach was growing and so was our experience," said Bonn. "We were seeing that the High Country needs a local care unit. For family members to have to drive up and down the mountain to see their loved ones during their last days it is an unnecessary burden if we have the same facilities up here."
McFalls added that the facilities in Boone will also have a community meeting room large enough to hold about 90 people.
"When you consider the generosity of the donors and volunteers supporting us," said Bonn, "this facility is developed for the community, by the community."
For additional information about the capital campaign as well as more information about the planned facilities, interested parties should contact Brittany Bonn, Director of Development, AMOREM, 902 Kirkwood Street, Lenoir, 28645. Phone: (828) 754-0101. Email: bbonn@amoremsupport.org.
