BLOWING ROCK — Parking was a problem at the Cone Manor Estate on Aug. 16, but nobody seemed to care.
Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce co-hosted its Business After Hours monthly event at the Cone Manor on Tuesday evening, An estimated 150 business folks and civic leaders were eager to attend and witness first hand the exterior renovations that have been crafted at the stately, turn of the 20th century mansion now serving as a visitor center and craft guild retail shop.
The get-together was held outside, on the southwest end of the manor house, at least partially protected from the foggy and misty elements by the porte-cochere, with tasty food and drinks at the ready and plentiful.
Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce CEO Charles Hardin noted that it was a great honor to hold the networking event on the Cone Manor and National Park Service grounds, especially with Blue Ridge Parkway Superintendent Tracy Swartout in attendance.
The Blowing Rocket was able to speak with Swartout in an interview session following all of the other speech-making. And, it turns out, COVID-19 is not quite in the rearview mirror.
"I have been here a little over a year," said Swartout of her tenure as the Parkway's chief administrator. "It is an honor to work for the National Park Service and the Blue Ridge Parkway. What is going on with all of the national parks around the country… well, we have big infrastructure needs and are having heavy visitation. We have a lot of great partnerships to get things protected, like here at the Cone Manor Estate."
The Cone Manor House recently saw a multi-million facelift and renovation of the outside of the building.
"The restoration is complete on the outside," said Swartout. ?There is still a lot of work left to be done on the inside. The inside work is still in the planning stages."
For several years, funding was a major challenge for the National Park Service and, in particular, for the Blue Ridge Parkway, America's most visited national park. Thankfully, some of those fiscal pressures are easing.
We are the recipients of some Great American Outdoors Act funding. That is really going to help us," the Columbia, S.C. native said. "We have about $200 million worth of projects going on, and that includes some bridge replacement as well as 200 miles of road replacement. So that is pretty significant for us."
Blue Ridge Parkway financial resources carry unusual challenges relative to other national parks.
"Our funding is made up of a number of different pots. The primary funding is from the Operations of the National Park Service. That funding from Congress has increased slightly over the years. Those funds cover fixed costs, such as increases in salaries and benefit packages. Honestly, over time with the modest increases that we have gotten and the (reduced) buying power of the funding, we are able to afford 75 fewer positions today than we were able to afford 20 years ago."
Swartout admitted that the Parkway and NPS are not alone, noting the number of other industries that have experienced similar changes.
"There are some of our parks, of course, that are able to charge entrance fees, so they are somewhat shielded from those trends," Swartout said. "That revenue can pay for some of their deferred maintenance costs as well as support their operations. Not having entrance fees on the Blue Ridge Parkway means that we don’t have that source of revenue."
For Swartout, though, any challenges pale beside her being able to realize long-held goals.
"I love the High Country. My whole life the Blue Ridge Parkway has been my 'dream park.' My kids are even named after places on the Parkway," Swartout shared. "I have been with the National Park Service 23 years now and I have always wanted to come here. It is a real honor. I know what kind of park it is and I know what a lot of the needs are."
As expected for someone who spent many a summer with family as a child, traveling up and down the Blue Ridge Parkway, Swartout struggled to name any favorite spot.
"My jurisdiction is the entire Parkway, from Mile Marker 0 to Mile Marker 469. I don’t have a favorite mile marker," she said. "Each of them has its own special and unique characteristics that I remember from my childhood. There are a couple of places along the Parkway that are pretty special to me, places that I have hiked with my family and places where I have gotten access to the Appalachian Trail. Then there are places like Cone Manor where I remember as a child, coming and having a picnic. These are all places that are formative for my memory of parks and protected land."
Protecting those assets is uppermost in Swartout's mind.
"They are a part of what inspired me to go into public service. My biggest wish is that we pass these special places on and are good stewards of what we have," Swartout concluded before adding, "The Great American Outdoors Act is giving us $200 million over the next four years to invest. It is a generational investment in the Parkway. For us, it is the equivalent of what we might have gotten in about four decades, but we are going to receive the money and get the projects done in about four to five years."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.