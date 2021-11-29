BLOWING ROCK — A suspect was taken into custody and served multiple warrants after a car chase involving Watauga County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Nov. 19.
Sheldon Scott Wagner, 41, of Hudson, was arrested and charged with fleeing/eluding arrest with motor vehicle, driving while licensed revoked, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon of a government official. Wagner was issued a Dec. 14 court date and a $60,000 secured bond.
According to Sheriff Len Hagaman, deputies responded to the area of US Hwy 321 South near Blowing Rock at 8:03 a.m. on Nov. 19 after being notified of a vehicle pursuit that involved a stolen motor vehicle — a 2005 Ford F-450 aviation fuel tanker — which was initiated in Caldwell County.
Deputies intercepted the pursuit on US Hwy 321 South after successfully deploying spike strips, Hagaman said. As the suspect vehicle turned onto the Parkway, Hagaman said the suspect nearly struck two patrol deputies' vehicles. The pursuit then continued 12.8 miles to the Linn Cove Viaduct on the Blue Ridge Parkway, where the suspect gave up without incident, Hagaman said.
Hagaman said the suspect was taken into custody and served with multiple warrants from Watauga and Caldwell counties. Hagaman said additional charges relating to the incident will be secured by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and possibly the US Park Service.
Agencies that responded include Blowing Rock Police, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, Blue Ridge Parkway Law Enforcement Rangers, Avery County Sheriff’s Office, NC Highway Patrol and Burke County Sheriffs Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.