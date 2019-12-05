BLOWING ROCK – The $2.4 million Sunset Drive streetscape, water and sewer project is all but finished on schedule, according to Blowing Rock Town Manager Shane Fox.
“For all intents and purposes, it’s completed,” Fox said. “We’re down to just a few minor punch list items. The hope was to have the street paved and lined before Thanksgiving and it was done on Wednesday (Nov. 27).”
A walk-through with checklist items remains by the Dec. 17 final deadline, but Fox said the work is “99 percent done.”
“The project went well,” Fox said. “We’re under budget at this point. There was only one change order, which is pretty remarkable for a project this size.”
The project, which was started on April 1, took place on Sunset Drive between Main Street to Valley Boulevard. Completed by Iron Mountain Construction Company based out of Mountain City, Tenn., the streetscape project consisted of approximately 1,440 linear feet of six-inch and eight-inch water lines, approximately 1,180 linear feet of eight-inch sewer line replacement, new asphalt, new sidewalks, new water and sewer connections, installation of decorative pavers, new curbs, new manholes, new gutters and more.
In addition, the road itself is 12 to 18 inches wider, Fox added.
The work happened while the street remained open for the most part, in order to accommodate local businesses.
“A lot of other places would have shut the street down,” Fox said.
The biggest part of the project, according to Fox, was the water and sewer line replacements, with some of the old lines dating back to the 1940s that were in need of constant maintenance.
“Thanks to everyone in town and on Sunset Drive for being patient throughout the process,” Fox said. “I think everyone worked together, had an understanding it needed to be done and was definitely worth it.”
