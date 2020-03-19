On March 16, the Sun Belt Conference announced that the league is canceling all organized athletics-related activities, including regular-season competitions, conference championships and practices, through the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.
This decision was made in consultation with the league’s Presidents, Chancellors and Directors of Athletics to address growing concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
With all athletics events and practices canceled through the end of the 2019-20 academic year, App State is postponing the 2020 Mountaineer Spring Tour until further notice. The open football practice scheduled for March 21 and Pro Day scheduled for March 27 have been canceled.
“These are unchared waters for us in college athletics and in our society, for which there is no playbook. Our hearts go out to all that are being affected by this pandemic,” App State Director of Athletics Doug Gillin said in a statement. “Our priority is always the health and well-being of our student-athletes, so we are following the guidance of state and local health officials, university leadership and the Sun Belt Conference in all of our decision-making. We will continue working every day to take care of our student-athletes, coaches and staff, to make sure our student-athletes have the resources to be successful academically. We encourage everyone to stay safe, take precautions and follow the recommendations of health professionals. We will continue to proactively communicate with the App Family and look forward to when we can all be together cheering on the Mountaineers again.”
