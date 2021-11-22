WATAUGA — A Nov. 19 fire on Watson Drive is under investigation, according to Watauga County Fire Marshal Shane Garland.
Fire Departments from Stewart Simmons, Blowing Rock, Boone, Watauga Fire Marshal’s Office and the North Carolina Forest Service were dispatched to 662 Watson Drive for a residential structure fire at 12:15 p.m.
Fire units found a fully involved structure fire with approximately a one acre woods fire, upon arrival. No injuries were reported, according to Garland.
There was extensive damage to the structure and fire is currently under investigation.
Watauga Medics also responded to the scene.
