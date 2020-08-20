BLOWING ROCK — Blowing Rock hosted its 12th annual State of the Town address virtually on Aug. 13 with presentations from leaders of various town departments and agencies.
Don Hubble moderated the meeting, introducing each presenter and welcoming community members to the meeting.
Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Charles Hardin presented 2019 “by the numbers” from the chamber’s perspective. During the past year, the chamber has welcomed 47 new members and had a 95 percent retention rate with members from 2018. At the end of 2019, the chamber had 543 members.
According to Hardin, a number of goals were accomplished during 2019, including the installation of the new Blowing Rock sign at the Middle Fork Greenway, completing the Sunset Drive gateway project, assisting with the Rock Relief Fund and refurbishing two additional “Welcome to Blowing Rock” signs.
Hardin provided community members with an update regarding the chamber’s monthly and annual events, including Art in the Park, which is taking place monthly with COVID-19 restrictions, and Symphony by the Lake, the chamber’s main source of income which was canceled for 2020.
“WinterFest celebrated 24 years in 2020. … We’ve tentatively scheduled this event for Jan. 28-31, 2021. This is a very dense event, and with gathering restrictions indoors … if (COVID-19 restrictions) continues on, we’ll have some real problems,” Hardin said. “We hope we’re able to do something. … Businesses need this event to bring people here in a very bad period of time of year in January when business is slow.”
In 2020, WinterFest raised $26,500 to donate to local charities.
Hardin also mentioned regular community events hosted by the chamber, which includes the Blowing Rock Farmers Market, Concerts in the Park and Shred Day.
“Typically, (Shred Day) has been in August, but it has been moved to September for this year,” Hardin said, adding that a date has not yet been set.
The Village Foundation of Blowing Rock has awarded 32 grants from the Rock Relief Fund, which was established in March to aid local business owners during COVID-19-reated shutdowns and closures. Hardin said that a total of $115,000 in funding has been dispersed as of Aug. 13.
Current and upcoming challenges for the chamber include a workforce shortage due to remote learning at Appalachian State University in Boone, which has resulted in fewer students looking for work, Hardin said, along with affordable workforce housing.
Blowing Rock Mayor Charlie Sellers reminded community members about council member changes that took place in 2019, which resulted in David Harwood joining the town council, Albert Yount’s re-election as a council member and Sellers being elected to a second term as mayor.
“I want to say thanks to all the other councils and mayors through the many years. They prepared our community for something unforeseeable. From a budgetary standpoint, our little community is second to none, “ Sellers said. “Even under these unfortunate times, we’ve done very well.”
Sellers mentioned several completed projects, including the Memorial Park playground equipment installation, which is “ready for children to play on it” as soon as COVID-19 restrictions allow.
Sellers closed his remarks by asking residents to visit 2020census.gov and respond to the 2020 Census “because that impacts how much money our community can receive from the federal government.”
“We will get through this, and we will all be stronger moving forward,” he said.
Town Manager Shane Fox presented an in-depth presentation of town statistics, construction projects and maintenance that happened during 2019.
As of Aug. 13, the town of Blowing Rock employs 67 individuals full-time and 30 people part-time in six departments.
“The town of Blowing Rock’s job, first and foremost, is protection … Secondly, we provide essential services, such as public works and water and sewer services. Then, we look at extras, such as landscaping and the parks and rec department,” Fox said.
Currently, the town’s general fund budget totals $8.7 million and its Water and Sewer Fund holds $1.8 million. Property taxes account for 54 percent, $4.6 million, of the general fund, according to Fox.
In 2019, the town of Blowing Rock issued seven new home building permits, and there were 229 home renovations. Building permits in 2019 totaled $18 million. Since May, six new home building permits, totaling more than $12 million, and commercial permits have resulted in $5 million.
Also in 2019, the town water service reached 2,200 customers through 22 miles of lines, and there were 1,750 sewer customers through 20 miles of lines. The town completed more than 1,000 work orders and 19 water and sewer line repairs. Additional projects that were completed in 2019 include the Sourwood Water project and the Heather Ridge Water project.
Fox discussed several upcoming projects that will be taking place across town, including a drainage project at Chestnut Drive and Morris Street and the Bass Lake Sidewalk Project, which is scheduled to begin in the fall.
The Middle Fork Greenway Phase 1 construction is scheduled to begin in spring 2021, and during the next five years, the town will begin replacing water pressure reducing valves and meters after a hydraulic study is completed, “which should be within the next 30 or 45 days,” according to Fox. The hydraulic study will identify areas where water pressure needs to be adjusted.
The third round of paving related to the 2014 Bond Issuance was approved in March and is “about 50 percent complete” on 72 streets/sections in town, Fox said.
There are also three private short-term rental projects that have been approved by Blowing Rock Town Council. According to Fox, the 4 Forty Four project on the site of the former New River Inn will include up to 16 units, Blowing Rock Cottages will be a 12-room hotel and The Embers, by Rainey Construction, will be a 40-room hotel.
Blowing Rock TDA Executive Director Tracy Brown provided an update on the town’s tourism industry and recounted projects that the TDA contributed to during 2019.
Visitor spending on lodging sales in 2019 provided $16.6 million to the TDA and direct visitor spending totaled $49.9 million. Brown said that these figures do not include individuals and families who travel to Blowing Rock for a day trip.
“We planned at least a 40 percent decline in revenue during the next year and in our next budget year, and the U.S. Travel Association is saying that (tourism) is going to drop by 44 percent in 2020. But we’re going to start seeing steady increases after that, and we’re certainly going to do what we can to see that that happens,” Brown said.
Additionally, Brown noted that the TDA is not planning on hosting group meetings until 2022.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Brown says that the TDA has reworked Blowing Rock’s website “to make sure that our landing pages specifically for COVID-19 had relevant information for businesses.”
Information was also included for residents and visitors who were looking for up-to-date town and state mandates.
“We’re going to be doing business (after COVID-19) differently than we ever have before,” Brown said. “Be kind, be courteous and wear your mask.”
