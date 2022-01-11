BLOWING ROCK — You never know who you are going to meet on Blowing Rock's Main Street or, in this case, during the winter months on Appalachian Ski Mtn.
They ski all over the U.S., but Charlotte-based attorney Zach Jackson and sons Parker (12) and Cooper (6) love coming to Blowing Rock's Appalachian Ski Mtn.
"We go to Vail (Colo.) every year and we have also skied and snowboarded in a lot of other places, too, from Lake Tahoe and Heavenly Mountain in California to Aspen, Telluride and other places in Colorado, but Appalachian Ski Mtn is a phenomenal place to both learn and hone skills," said Jackson. "Some world champions have trained here."
A family law and divorce specialist in Charlotte, Jackson said they particularly liked the foggy and cold, rainy days at App Ski Mtn.
"When the weather is not as nice, that means the crowds are a bit smaller, too, and we can get lots of work in. We have been up here since Thursday (Jan. 6) and are staying through the weekend. On Saturday (Jan. 8), between the 'bunny hill' for beginners and the next slope up in difficulty, Cooper got close to 100 runs in. We were able to go until about 8:30 in the evening and he really learned a lot and got much better. By the end of the day, he was coming down the more advanced slope without falling down and today we are trying the slalom course."
Just like Blowing Rock's Luke Winkelmann at age 6 — now competing on the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team with a Red Bull and snowboard manufacturer Burton, among others, as corporate sponsors — 6-year-old Cooper Jackson has taken to snowboarding along with his older brother, Parker.
"My favorite tricks are 'Ollies' and '360s'," said Parker. "Ollies are wear you are able to jump with the board in the air and land with the board level, and 360s are where you spin all the way around in the air."
Jackson said that the three of them just got back from a week in Vail, but were eager to get back on the slopes this weekend at Appalachian Ski Mtn.
"We love coming to Blowing Rock," said Jackson. "We'll ocme up during the summer every other year or so, but we are up here every year during the winter."
