BLOWING ROCK — You just never know who you are going to run into on Blowing Rock's Main Street.
Marcus Thomas is the revered, quadriplegic artist who learned to paint with his mouth after a skiing accident at age 26 stole his mobiity. Charleston area resident Jim Tollison had just purchased a couple a Thomas originals at Art in the Park and was stowing his new prized possessions in the trunk of his car when we caught up with him.
"Marcus is a wonderful story of perseverance," said Tollison, "even of making lemonade out of lemons. Equally important, he is a terrific artist who captures images in his mind, then goes on to paint them. My wife and I are collectors of his work and we own several of his paintings. To paint with his mouth because his head is the only part of his body he can move... I can only imagine the patience it requires.
"One of the things I like about Marcus' art," added Tollison, "is that when he sells an original he doesn't make and sell copies. That adds to the value of the work."
Tollison said that he owns an organic hair products company in Charleston, selling to salons and national accounts.
"We've been coming to Blowing Rock for quite some time now to visit, often coordinated with when Marcus is showing at Art in the Park. We love Blowing Rock and everything about it, the friendly people, the shops and the restaurants. We ate last night at The Antlers, which of course is now Bistro Roca. We enjoyed Antlers, but Bistro Roca has better food," said Tollison.
