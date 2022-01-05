RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported on its COVID-19 dashboard Dec. 30 the highest one-day number of COVID-19 cases. The Dec. 30 record was broken the next say and again on Jan. 3.
NCDHHS stated it is closely monitoring hospital capacity and is urging North Carolinians to gather safely, get vaccinated and boosted, and wear a mask indoors in public places.
Statewide, 18,571 positive tests for COVID-19 were reported, 60 percent higher than the previous record of 11,581 set in January of 2020, according to NCDHHS. The number of people visiting the emergency room for COVID-like illness also set a record at 4,171. The number of individuals currently hospitalized with COVID-19 has nearly doubled since the beginning of December, according to NCDHHS.
Data suggests that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 may cause less severe illness for people who are vaccinated. However, those who are unvaccinated or who have underlying medical conditions are at highest risk of severe illness and hospitalization. Eighty-nine percent of people in intensive care are unvaccinated. Hospitalizations are likely to increase as the trend typically lags four to five days after an increase in cases, according to NCDHHS.
“We are concerned that even a very small proportion of these cases ending up in the hospital could overwhelm our hospital system and increase the loss of lives of those most vulnerable,” said incoming NCDHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley in a press release. “Everyone can help save lives and protect hospital capacity by getting vaccinated if you haven’t already and getting boosted if you are eligible.”
As cases and hospitalizations are rising rapidly, it is important to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19, NCDHHS stated. This is especially important as treatment supply is extremely limited and being reserved for the most at-risk patients. NCDHHS states that people can protect themselves and their loved ones as the state celebrates the new year by:
Gathering Carefully – Avoid large gatherings particularly if someone is unvaccinated. Keep gatherings small and make sure guests are vaccinated and boosted when eligible. Host gatherings outside. If gathering indoors, only do so with others who are vaccinated and leave room for social distancing, open windows for ventilation, and consider wearing masks. View more tips.
Vaccinating/Boosting – Vaccinations provide the best protection from severe illness, hospitalization and death from all COVID-19 variants. Get a booster shot if eligible – a booster shot provides more protection against infection from the Omicron variant.
Testing – Record testing levels mean that people need to plan ahead. Do not wait to book an appointment, and try an alternate testing location if one is full. Visit ncdhhs.gov/gettested for a list of testing sites, community events in the area, and other options to get tested. NCDHHS has worked with local governments to increase community testing. To protect hospital capacity, do not go to the emergency room just to get tested.
Masking – Wear a well-fitting mask, a surgical or procedure mask, a KN95 or an N95 mask. The CDC recommends all unvaccinated people 2 years old or older wear a mask indoors in public places. (CDC guidance)
North Carolina has ample of supply of vaccines and boosters available. People who have received two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines should get a booster shot 6 months after their second shot. Those who got a Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine initially should receive a booster two months after their shot. The CDC recommends getting boosted as soon as someone is eligible. Find out how to book an appointment in advance for a vaccine or booster shot, at MySpot.nc.gov.
If a community member has symptoms of COVID-19, the CDC has issued new guidance for isolating from others and masking.
