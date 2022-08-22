Cathy Robbins

Village Foundation president Cathy Robbins spoke at the 'State of the Town' event hosted on Aug. 18 by the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at the American Legion Building.

 Photo by David Rogers
Tracy Brown

Blowing Rock TDA executive director Tracy Brown provided a wealth of information about the town's tourism industry during the Aug. 18 'State of the Town' event hosted by the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce.
State of the Town audience on Aug. 18

The 'State of the Town' event on Aug. 18 drew a large crowd of interested community members.
Charles Hardin

Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce CEO Charles Hardin during his presentation at the Aug. 18 'State of the Town' at the American Legion Building.
Shane Fox

Blowing Rock Town Manager makes a point during his presentation for the 'State of the Town' event hosted on Aug. 18 by the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at the American Legion Building.

