BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (August 9, 2022) – The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce’s Community, Government & Education Committee, in partnership with the Town of Blowing Rock, is inviting all residents and business owners to attend the annual "State of the Town" event on Thursday, August 18, 5:30 p.m., at the American Legion Building on Wallingford Street.
"We invite everyone in the community to join us and learn about exciting current and future projects in the Town of Blowing Rock as well as get a good look at the economic indicators and forecasts," said Charles Hardin, CEO of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce.
The Town’s report will be presented by Mayor Charlie Sellers and Town Manager, Shane Fox.
Hardin will update the audience on the current projects and initiatives of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, while Cathy Robbins, President of the Village Foundation, will update the audience on the current and future projects of the non-profit organization she leads.
Tracy Brown, Executive Director of Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority, will present the initiatives of the Authority along with year end occupancy numbers and discuss how the Town is being marketed in a continuing COVID-19 influenced environment.
"This year, we are also pleased to have a report from the Blowing Rock Chamber’s Underground Utilities Task Force. This will be a great opportunity to hear first-hand about this long overdue project and how it could be possible to bring Blowing Rock back to its preeminent level of excellence in the region. Attorney Chelsea Garrett will present a project overview and why this is the best time ever to make this project a reality," said Hardin.
Questions will be taken in advance via email to HardinCE@BlowingRock.com so that the speakers can ensure that all areas of interest are addressed. Additional questions will also be taken at the conclusion of the presentations.
"We look forward to sharing all the great accomplishments and future projects that are planned for the next year," Hardin concluded.
