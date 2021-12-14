BLOWING ROCK — Standing ovations were the order of the evening on Dec. 13 at Blowing Rock Town Hall for the regular December meeting of town council. Outgoing commissioners Sue Sweeting and Virginia Powell were recognized for their years of service (Sweeting, 8 years; Powell, 4), while Mayor Charlie Sellers, incumbent Doug Matheson, and newly elected Melissa Pickett took their respective oaths of office.
Before public speakers, the Consent Agenda only had one item, Winterfest and it was approved, unanimously.
There were four speakers from the public, all of whom spoke against instituting a mask mandate. All provided interesting perspectives, although former pharmaceutical chemist turned patent attorney Mark Murphy spoke more authoritatively.
Murphy said that he invented the way that ibuprofen is made before becoming a patent attorney, practicing in Atlanta for 20 years. The 3-minutes of time allocated to each speaker did not permit him to present slides with data supporting his perspective.
The public speakers' portion of the meeting was followed by employee service awards.
- Dustin Watson, 10 years with Public Works, now as a machine operator.
- Brandon Norris, 10 years with Public Works. "He is one of those heads way down in the hole fixing that water leak at 2 or 3 in the morning," said town manager Shane Fox.
- Matt Fontaine, 10 years service with the Blowing Rock Fire Department.
- Trathen Greene, 15 years with Public Works, as a waste water plant operator.
- Kevin Rothrock, 20 years service as Planning Director.
- Timothy Everhart, 35 years with Public Works at the water plant
- Mike Barfoot, 40 years with Police Department, started in 1978 on the trash truck. "It's been a wonderful experience," said Barker.
Other Business
- Wendy Patoprsky provided an update on the Middle Fork Greenway, the new Blue Ridge Conservancy Conservation Campus, and presented a "Great Places in North Carolina Award" to town council from the North Carolina Planning Association for the Middle Fork Greenway Blowing Rock Trailhead and Park.
- Town manager Shane Fox provided details on the $4.8 million allocated in the state budget by the North Carolina General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Cooper for the full replacement of the Main Street water and sewer lines. Fox and Mayor Sellers presented framed resolutions to Senator Deanna Ballard and Representative Ray Pickett for pushing through the state budget allocation.
- The council resumed discussion of the previous COVID-19 state of emergency and mandates. Town manager Fox reported that the positivity rate did spike above 5 percent, but has since dropped back to 4.5 percent. The commissioners' consensus was to keep things as they are for the present time, but have the town manager to continue monitoring the data and keeping the council members informed of any changes.
The members of town council and staff attorney Allen Moseley went into closed session a little before 7:30 p.m.
